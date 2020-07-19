COVID-19: 4 Pros of Sex Doll Ownership

Have you ever thought about owning a sex doll?

You’re not alone. The desire for quality sex dolls has only grown over the course of the last decade. This is especially true now that sex dolls are being made with high-quality materials designed to stretch and flex in a number of different positions. They’re more durable than ever and they have become more realistic with each passing year.

Here’s why you should invest in swing dolls today.

They can be essential during a pandemic.

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic raging throughout the nation, there has been a considerable uptick in the number of sex dollsbeing sold. Countless providers note that the number of website visits has grown exponentially since the pandemic began. After all, few people want to have sex with someone new and put themselves at risk. Where we once only had to worry about the threat of an STD, now, we have to worry about STDs and a dangerous respiratory virus.

Dating apps have also seen a surge in the number of users, but fewer people are willing to meet in person, especially when it comes to casual sex. Sex dolls, on the other hand, won’t put you at risk. They’re more gratifying than simple masturbation and their life-like appearance and weight make sex more enjoyable.

However, Forbes notes that buying a sex doll is not just about feeling lonely. There are countless benefits to investing in a sex doll. Let’s explore some of the other ways a doll shop can meet your needs.

They help couples explore.

Have you found your relationship getting a little stale? Are you interested in bringing in a third person to experiment with but you’re worried about how you will perform? A sex doll is stereotyped as something only a single man would buy, but they’re becoming all the more popular with couples.

In an interview with Forbes, Sex Doll Genie co-founder Janet Stevenson notes the changing perception in sex dolls. “The traditional stereotype of loners choosing sex dolls as a last resort is totally inaccurate,” she said. “What we are seeing now is doll use is going mainstream with men and women both enthusiastic about bringing a doll into their bedroom.”

Investing in a sex doll is a great way to spice things up, especially if you pair it with other toys. But they can also be used as a sexual surrogate when one partner isn’t there or is simply not in the mood. There are male sex dolls, female sex dolls, swing dolls meant for multiple people, and more. Take a look at some sex shops online to get a better idea of the options out there.

You’ll always have a companion.

Sex dolls are known for, well, sex but they are good for so much more than that. Many people with social anxiety have invested in sex dolls because they make for great companions. Their life-like appearance and facial expression can help folks get better at talking to people in real life. This is particularly beneficial for those coping with disabilities, speech impediments, and more.

They don’t judge.

Talking about your sexual fantasies has been a taboo subject since the dawn of time. But if you’ve ever wanted to try out that harmless fetish, your sex doll isn’t going to judge.

After all, quality sex dolls, from suppliers such as california-dolls.com, are meant to last. You can bend them, dress them up, and use them over and over again without damaging their materials. This is a great purchase for the experimental sex lover or for people who want to start having sex for the first time without judgment. There are tons of sex doll options over at california-dolls.com. Check it out, include your email address, and don’t hesitate to ask any questions.

