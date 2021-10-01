Birthdays are either overwhelming or underwhelming – there’s no in-between. Most people keep things too simple during birthday celebrations. Others overspend on birthday bashes. Many new-age parents, in particular, overspend a lot on birthday celebrations.

In a recent poll published on Forbes, parents were questioned about how much they spend on their children’s birthday celebrations. The overwhelming majority said they spend over $500. There’s nothing wrong with going big for your kid’s birthdays.





But, parents or anyone hosting a birthday bash must spend smarter. Avoiding party spending madness becomes easier when you avoid going into pricey party stores. Instead, look for low-cost birthday party supplies online.

For customized or theme décor items, shop for custom-printable happy birthday signs. By color printing your own birthday signs, you can make great impressions. Personalized messages never fail to surprise or please birthday babies.

How to Make Creative Birthday Signs?

“I can’t even think of one creative idea for my friend’s birthday sign” – do you have a similar problem? Don’t worry – you’re not alone. Coming up with creative happy birthday ideas is hard. Deciding what combinations of pictures, words, design elements, etc., you should use on your sign is harder.

Here’s a detailed guide on how to be fun and creative while selecting the words and design elements for your birthday sign –

Use Quotes

Birthday quotes can be cheesy – but they always create positive impressions. The quotes you use can range from warm and touching to silly and outrageous. Here are some fun happy birthday quotes you can print on your signs –

One year better – a lifetime of improvement ahead!

Birthdays are like fast food items – the more you have, the more you worry!

This sign is making up for forgetting to get you a gift.

I remember printing your birthdate but forgot printing your age – thank me later.

Use Past Memories

The best providers of customized birthday signs use high-quality printers. They can easily print HD photos and edited images on the signs. Make sure the online platform you purchase your signs from offers plenty of customization and image-integration options.

Think of all the memorable moments you’ve shared with the birthday baby. Print screenshots of special text messages, childhood photos, etc. These types of pictures are guaranteed to make your birthday signs unforgettable.

Thankfully, the best birthday signs are made of durable materials like vinyl. They’ll last for decades, and recipients can cherish them for many years.

Create a Narrative

The great thing about buying customized birthday signs is that they’re very cheap and easy to store. You can easily create a complicated concept for your signs. For example, you can draft a diagram of their life, print the diagrams across multiple signs, and almost create a mini-biography.

For example, in the first sign – use a picture of the birthday baby’s youth. In the second, show them going to school, etc. Dive into your old album collection for more ideas and inspiration. Start thinking of ways to customize a birthday sign for your loved one now!

