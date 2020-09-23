Home>#INSCMagazine>Darren Waller: Say Hello To Las Vegas’ Newest Show-Stopper
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
#INSCMagazine Las Vegas Raiders Opinion/Editorial Sports

Darren Waller: Say Hello To Las Vegas’ Newest Show-Stopper

23 Sep 2020
1160
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 186

LAS VEGAS, NV – In a town best known as the place where the likes of Elvis, Liberace and Frank Sinatra once performed, Las Vegas may have discovered its newest showstopper in Las Vegas Raiders tight end, Darren Waller.

In a setting that would have made the late Raiders owner, Al Davis smile from above, the Raiders debuted their new $2.5 billion domed stadium, appropriately named ‘The Death Star’—Allegiant Stadium—in prime time against Drew Brees and the visiting NFC contender New Orleans Saints.


In catching 12 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown, the former 6’6 250-pounder out of Georgia Tech, who was once almost out of the league to substance abuse, may be perhaps it’s biggest comeback story and biggest breakout star.

In Vegas, they say everyone loves a winner, and last year in Oakland, Waller proved his worth in catching 90 passes for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. While many in NFL circles talk about San Francisco’s George Kittle and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, Waller quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s top TE’s in 2019.

With the Raiders now 2-0 and coming off a big 34-24 win in their new home out in Sin City, the once-maligned head coach/GM duo of Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden, whom were dragged for trading away edge rusher Khalil Mack and WR Amari Cooper are suddenly beginning to look like geniuses in surrounding Pro Bowl QB Derek Carr with some weapons in RB Josh Jacobs, WR’s Henry Ruggs III and Hunter Renfrow, TE Jason Witten and Waller.

If one knows Gruden’s history in being a WCO (West Coast Offensive System) disciple, and it’s historical featuring of tight ends, look for Waller to go on a Vegas-style heater all season long, as the Raiders may have finally found it’s identity on offense and Vegas has found it’s newest showstopper on The Strip.

 

Facebook Comments

Robert D. Cobb
Founder, Publisher and CEO of INSCMagazine. Works have appeared and featured in places such as Forbes, Huffington Post, ESPN and NBC Sports to name a few. Follow me on Twitter at @RobCobb_INSC, email me at robert.cobb@theinscribermag.com

Related Articles

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor
Boxing Sports

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: A Fight Not Worth Betting On

Believe it or not, we are just over a month away from the "megafight" that is Floyd Mayweather vs Connor
Denver Broncos Featured Front Page NFL Opinion/Editorial Seattle Seahawks Sports Spotlight Super Bowl XLVIII

Super Bowl XLVIII : Seahawks Silence Doubters And Peyton Manning Hype With Dominating Performance

Robert D. Cobb
[caption id="attachment_21704" align="aligncenter" width="594"] (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images North America)[/caption] EAST RUTHERFORD – Thanks to a dominating performance of the ages,
san francisco giants
MLB San Francisco Giants Sports

San Francisco Giants: Predicting the 25-man roster

Jeff Krisko
As Spring Training winds down, the San Francisco Giants have some very serious decisions to make with regards to their

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.