Datto Announces Pricing of Its Initial Public Offering

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”), (NYSE: MSP) the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 22,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 shares of common stock from Datto at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The New York Stock Exchange on October 21, 2020, under the ticker symbol “MSP”. The offering is expected to close on October 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Datto will receive net proceeds of approximately $549.5 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses, and intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to repay outstanding borrowings under its term loan and revolving credit facilities.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Barclays and Credit Suisse are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital are acting as joint book-running managers, and Mizuho Securities, William Blair, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Credit Suisse Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or by email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with, and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 20, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore.

