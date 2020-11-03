DEMZ, The First Democratic Values ETF Launches on Election Day

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DEMZ #DEMZ–Reflection Asset Management (RAM) announces the launch of the first Democratic Values ETF on Election Day.

“We are excited to bring to market the first ever Democratic Leadership ETF, DEMZ. DEMZ provides US Large Cap equity exposure, while maintaining the integrity of owning only those companies that share the investor’s commitment to democratic causes and candidates,” says Chief Executive Officer, Jason Britton.

RAM utilizes third party data around political contributions compiled by Goods Unite Us, a non-partisan technology data platform. Goods Unite Us’ proprietary research screens brands, companies and political candidates – tracking political contributions to the Democratic Party.

Carefully consider the fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.reflectionam.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that the methodology used to create the Index will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products.

The fund is subject to the risks associated with the information technology sector. Such issuers may underperform the market as a whole due to legislative or regulatory changes, adverse market conditions and/or increased competition affecting the Information Technology Sector.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co, which is not affiliated with Reflection Asset Management, LLC.

