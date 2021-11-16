Many people dream of starting their own company. Unfortunately, expectations are often unrealistic, leaving few to survive.

To build your own business, you have to traverse an extremely narrow path between loss and affordability. It isn’t easy to maintain a balance between the two. Most entrepreneurs will tell you that the secret to success is that you do some good. That whatever you establish serves as a thing of joy in people’s lives. With your work, you preserve genuine emotions like love, affection, and beauty between lovers.





AmourPrints offers custom designs for any sentimental moment.

This is the exact thing Kristie Rickert did with AmourPrints, a decor and art powerhouse. Kristie is the brilliant mind behind their beautiful prints and creations. The company typically sells anniversary gifts for marriage, anniversary gifts for him, and anniversary gifts for her. AmourPrints offers custom designs for any sentimental moment.

Kristie discovered her love for the arts and created something unique and of value. She developed her passion into something that lends beauty to all her customers’ lives, not just for herself. Kristie’s first realization that she was artistic came when she was a teenager, occupying her time-twisting balloons into animals. Soon, she put this skill to work and started performing balloon arts in local restaurants.

After that, various performance flaws, harsh words, and even harsher realizations sharpened her business mind. Kristie never had any business education. She learned everything from her personal experiences. Another issue was that Kristie had no funds. Starting a business and growing it requires money. But given her family’s strong disapproval, she knew she was on her own, but Kristie was not deterred.

She recalls being beyond excited for her first sale after deciding to launch her shop in 2013. She had left college to follow her dreams, along with her fiance. It had disappointed their families, but they had their vision and life goals figured out. Kristie ran the shop full time, where she dealt with designing and marketing. Her husband made sure all the products were printed, packed, and delivered. It wasn’t easy. Their first problem arrived when Etsy accidentally took down their shop.

When Etsy took AmourPrints down a second time, the couple switched to Shopify.

Though Etsy restored it, the couple was fated to go through this trial again without a solution. During their early days, the business was steadily growing. Kristie and her fiance decided to get married. Soon, they were earning enough to support themselves. When Etsy took down their shop a second time, the couple switched to Shopify.

The work was taxing, as Kristie was used to letting Etsy deal with the technical aspects. Shopify offered no such privileges. Finally, a year after moving out, Kristie and her husband could buy a house of their own. Another year later, Kristie gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. She is four years old now.

But in 2019 and 2020, their business received a severe blow. Kristie wondered if AmourPrints would survive. The company was hemorrhaging money – Kristie and her partner faced thousands of dollars in loss every month. So, in a desperate bid to save her life’s work, Kristie invested all their money into it.

Kristie and her partner have made it a point to ensure a significant portion of their earnings go to fight homelessness around the world.

Miraculously it worked. AmourPrints gained more visibility and reached a larger audience. Their clients and orders grew until the couple earned an incredible 3.6 million dollars. According to Kristie, AmourPrints will double its profits this year. Being ever grateful, Kristie and her partner have made it a point to ensure a significant portion of their earnings go to fight homelessness around the world.

In addition, Kristie and her husband have proven to be responsible citizens in all aspects of their respective lives. Thus, we can safely conclude that entrepreneurship acts as an equalizer. The proper amounts of skill, passion, and faith can lift a struggling teenager from being just a dropout to owning a multimillion art store. If Kristie’s story proves anything, it’s that you can achieve your dreams if you are passionate. Many people, family included, will try to dissuade you from your task.

They might even mean well. But no one knows you as intimately as you know yourself. Hence, if you believe you can do something, you should just go for it. Some dreams are not easily achieved. The key is never to give up. No power in the world can convince you to work for it. Similarly, once you decide on your life goal, no force can stop you from achieving it.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

