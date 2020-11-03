Drive Shack Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Provides Business & Financial Liquidity Update

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company also provided an update on the business, as well as measures it has taken to sustain liquidity.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results as we see our venues and courses continue to build momentum over the year. Both of these businesses delivered positive financial results in the quarter, even with the challenges we continue to face with local restrictions and mandates with large group gatherings,” said Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri. “Over the past several months, we have aggressively managed costs to strengthen our financial position and implemented measures to preserve cash and sustain our liquidity. We also delivered on a large strategic goal with closing the sale of our Rancho San Joaquin traditional golf course in October for nearly $34 million in net cash proceeds. We’ve taken actions to re-stabilize our business amid the current environment and believe we are positioned to advance the growth plans we laid out earlier this year.”

Khouri continued, “Our teams have been highly engaged in innovating and developing new promotional offers geared towards smaller group gatherings in our Drive Shack venues to help drive traffic and generate increased revenue. We debuted our new 2-bay package in mid-September to encourage small event bookings in all Drive Shack locations and since our launch, the early response by our guests has been positive. We plan to further this momentum by launching our online reservation platform in December. We are also excited to announce that we have developed a plan to reopen our Orlando venue next month. I look forward to sharing more details on our upcoming earnings call.”

Business Update

The strong momentum and demand for traditional golf continued throughout the third quarter. New full golf membership sales increased 48% and member rounds increased 36% on our five private courses compared to the third quarter 2019. During the same period, green and cart fee revenue increased 15% on our 31 public courses compared to the third quarter 2019, despite available tee times decreasing due to locally mandated restrictions. Overall, our traditional golf business generated total revenue of $60 million in the third quarter 2020, which includes $15 million of managed course expense reimbursements. AGC’s total revenue decreased by $11 million compared to the third quarter 2019, largely due to event revenue, which decreased by almost $11 million during the same period.

The Company’s entertainment golf venues in West Palm Beach, Richmond and Raleigh reopened during the second quarter and remained open throughout the third quarter. Despite venue capacity restrictions and group size limitations, the three venues generated total revenue of approximately $6 million during the third quarter. The Company expects to reopen its Orlando venue in December 2020.

Financial Liquidity Update

As of October 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $44 million of unrestricted cash on hand compared to approximately $12 million as of July 31, 2020. This increase is primarily due to the sale of the traditional golf course, which generated cash proceeds of $33.6 million. The Company maintained initiatives put in place earlier this year, including a re-positioned labor model designed to improve operational and financial performance, which yielded significant benefits in the third quarter as our operations generated positive cash flows at both the venue and course level.

The Company continues to focus on strengthening its financial position to ensure it has ample liquidity and flexibility to successfully execute its growth initiatives for 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Results (unaudited) Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 compared to the Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 ($ in thousands, except for per share data): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Total revenues $ 66,465 $ 74,682 $ 159,700 $ 200,249 Loss applicable to common stockholders $ (10,807 ) $ (13,414 ) $ (70,485 ) $ (43,763 ) Loss applicable to common stock, per share Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (0.65 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (0.65 )

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a loss of approximately $11 million, or ($0.16) per share, compared to a loss of approximately $13 million, or ($0.20) per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a loss of approximately $70 million, or ($1.05) per share, compared to a loss of approximately $44 million, or ($0.65) per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,314 $ 28,423 Restricted cash 2,904 3,103 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $899 and $1,082, respectively 3,670 5,249 Real estate assets, held-for-sale, net 17,016 16,948 Real estate securities, available-for-sale 3,027 3,052 Other current assets 14,861 17,521 Total current assets 54,792 74,296 Restricted cash, noncurrent 286 438 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 175,014 179,641 Operating lease right-of-use assets 198,458 215,308 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 15,329 17,565 Other investments 0 24,020 Other assets 5,610 4,723 Total assets $ 449,489 $ 515,991 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Obligations under finance leases 6,583 6,154 Membership deposit liabilities 14,815 10,791 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 38,964 25,877 Deferred revenue 15,351 26,268 Real estate liabilities, held-for-sale 5 4 Other current liabilities 30,452 23,964 Total current liabilities 106,170 93,058 Credit facilities and obligations under finance leases – noncurrent 12,435 13,125 Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent 171,592 187,675 Junior subordinated notes payable 51,185 51,192 Membership deposit liabilities, noncurrent 97,943 95,805 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 7,385 6,283 Other liabilities 3,154 3,278 Total liabilities $ 449,864 $ 450,416 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 1,347,321 shares of 9.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 496,000 shares of 8.05% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, and 620,000 shares of 8.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 61,583 61,583 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 67,227,944 and 67,068,751 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 672 671 Additional paid-in capital 3,178,319 3,177,183 Accumulated deficit (3,242,337 ) (3,175,572 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,388 1,710 Total equity $ (375 ) $ 65,575 Total liabilities and equity $ 449,489 $ 515,991

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Golf operations $ 58,766 $ 60,797 $ 137,066 $ 162,889 Sales of food and beverages 7,699 13,885 22,634 37,360 Total revenues 66,465 74,682 159,700 200,249 Operating costs Operating expenses 54,993 63,454 142,584 169,897 Cost of sales – food and beverages 2,170 3,856 6,654 10,458 General and administrative expense 7,916 12,755 24,102 37,981 Depreciation and amortization 6,853 5,723 20,329 15,769 Pre-opening costs 227 4,350 1,049 7,229 (Gain) loss on lease terminations and impairment 302 1,872 (2,031 ) 6,077 Total operating costs 72,461 92,010 192,687 247,411 Operating loss (5,996 ) (17,328 ) (32,987 ) (47,162 ) Other income (expenses) Interest and investment income 135 191 400 799 Interest expense, net (2,896 ) (2,061 ) (8,232 ) (6,008 ) Other income (loss), net (157 ) 7,341 (24,212 ) 12,955 Total other income (expenses) (2,918 ) 5,471 (32,044 ) 7,746 Loss before income tax (8,914 ) (11,857 ) (65,031 ) (39,416 ) Income tax expense 498 162 1,269 162 Net Loss (9,412 ) (12,019 ) (66,300 ) (39,578 ) Preferred dividends (1,395 ) (1,395 ) (4,185 ) (4,185 ) Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders $ (10,807 ) $ (13,414 ) $ (70,485 ) $ (43,763 ) Loss Applicable to Common Stock, per share Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (0.65 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 67,212,532 67,040,692 67,131,827 67,032,519 Diluted 67,212,532 67,040,692 67,131,827 67,032,519

