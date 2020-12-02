Search engine optimization for eCommerce websites is very important. It is simple to know its importance. SEO brings more visitors and traffic can be converted into sales. But what to keep in mind while optimizing an eCommerce product page? What does an eCommerce SEO company do to optimize the product page? Before everything else, you must know about the product page A product page is the landing page for most of the shoppers. So it will be the perfect place for conversion. You have to do the same thing that a good eCommerce SEO company does. We gathered all the useful information and included it in this post.
10 Dos For Ecommerce Product PageAsk yourself what an eCommerce SEO company does? Such companies apply various techniques and tricks. These tricks are all about search engine optimization. But they are not general tips like stuffing keywords and meta description.
#1. Do HomeworkDo some homework before you enter the examination hall. This homework is about keyword research. You should get the right keywords in your list. Prioritize all the keywords according to the search volumes and click-through-rates (CTR). Consider cost-per-click (CPC), if you will go for paid promotional campaigns in the future. An Ecommerce SEO company pays most of the attention to keyword research. Because it is the core element always.
#2. PlanningResearch is of no use if you are not making a keyword strategy or plan. You should make a list of keywords to target. Other than focus keywords there are long-tail keywords and secondary keyword. Always try to target a variety of keywords through your product page.
#3. Structured FormatReadability is also important for an eCommerce product page SEO. Keep in mind below mentioned two things.
- Layout: Make a proper layout for the eCommerce product page. Place images, videos, and text perfectly.
- Use Highlights: Use headings, sub-headings, bullets, and key pointers to highlight content.
