ELAPATH ENERGY FUNDS THE TBCFS FOUNDATION

Breast cancer is a ravaging cancer form that has affected the lives of many American women, resulting in death for some and unbearable living conditions for others; the figures supporting this fact are alarming. However, in a bid to achieve excellent breast health, awareness, support treatment and lives of affected victims, organizations such as The Breast Cancer Foundation for Sarah (TBCFS) were established under the directive of Linda Lewis, Rowena Ndlovu and Bernardo Davito (Executive director).

Starting September 1st and running throughout the month of September, an oil and gas service provider Elapath Energy, will continue to support the fight against breast cancer. Knowing that cancer touches the lives of their clients, employees, families, and all Americans, the brand is focused on supporting The Breast Cancer Foundation for Sarah (TBCFS) to advocate attention and raise funds for both men’s and women’s breast cancer research.

In the ongoing effort to raise awareness for cancer research, Elapath Energy participated in the sponsorship of The Breast Cancer Foundation for Sarah (TBCFS). To date, Elapath Energy has donated $650,000 to the cause and plans to donate another $150,000 this year, making it a combined total of $800,000 over three years. Fund donated to TBCFS will go towards helping to provide assistance and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

In addition to a financial contribution, Elapath Energy clients and employees will have an opportunity to write a note of encouragement that will be included in Hope Kits, a package of thoughtful items distributed by the TBCFS, which patients will receive to comfort them while they undergo breast cancer treatment.

“Nurturing the community is one of the company’s key pillars, and I am proud of how we are continuing to support such a worthy cause,” said Eden Akash, Chairman of Elapath Energy. “Our brand will be deploying a number of company-wide initiatives that will support the holistic mission of The Breast Cancer Foundation for Sarah.”

“TBCFS is grateful to Elapath Energy for a third straight year in support of our mission of Helping Women Now,” said TBCFS Executive directors, Bernardo Davito. “Their donation will enable us to continue providing help and inspiring hope to women and men affected by breast cancer across the U.S.”

About Elapath Energy

Elapath Energy stands out as one of the first established oil and gas distributors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) partnering with about 105 different companies and penetrating several markets in order to achieve reliable and strategic partnerships that aid their expertise in upstream and downstream oilfield operations. Over the years, Elapath Energy has established her threshold in the petroleum industry and has subsequently graced several global markets in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia including the USA, where her overall headquarters is established.

An independent member of the petroleum board in Dubai, Elapath Energy has a competent workforce of over 900 specialists fully equipped and trained to supply advanced energy services in the oil market.

