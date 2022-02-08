MESSAGES that can be sent on the special occasion of March 1st, at the beginning of spring. On March the 1st, we celebrate the first day of spring. On this occasion, we have collected these messages and congratulations to show you appreciation in crafty words.

The seasons come and go, but every man keeps a season in his soul. Try to keep the spring!





May your soul vibrate in the chords of joy and love of life! Wish you a happy and fulfilled spring!

The white thread is health and the red thread is prosperity. Together, they form a crown of success and good cheer.

May the miracle of rebirth be fulfilled in your soul, and may the love of life rejoice your soul!

A snowdrop rose from under the snow and whispered in my ear: Spring has arrived!

May the purity and candor of this spring inspire your symphony of joy and happiness!

A bouquet of snowdrops and a beautiful spring for a person more special than all seasons!

A mother as wonderful as you deserves every day to be March 8th! Happy birthday, Mommy! ”

Thank you for loving me and teaching me to love others, but especially you. Happy birthday, mom!”

“I owe everything I have and what I am today to a single being in my life. She gave birth to me, raised me and taught me to love. There are no words to describe her! Love you mom! Happy Birthday”

“The 8th of march gives me the right opportunity to tell you how much you mean to me. I want to thank you for everything I have learned from you: how to give unconditionally, how to trust myself. You were the one who loved me without asking for anything in return, you are the one who offered me support and encouragement when I needed it, you were always by my side when life seemed against me. I love you, mom… ”

“A small thought for the great love I have for you. Happy Birthday, Mother!”

“The only person who will always trust me, who will always be by my side, who will always love me – always… my mother! Happy Birthday!

“The first time I have opened my eyes, I saw you, mom. Now that you have raised me I am happy that you gave me life and I want to thank you! I love you and I wish you a sincere Happy Birthday, MOTHER !!! ”

You, dear mother, guide our steps and support us on the right path. We thank you and love you. Happy Birthday!”

“Mommy, I love you. To me you are unique, you are my sunny spring! Happy Birthday!”

Dear mother, on Mother’s Day I wish you good health and enjoy all those around you! Happy Birthday”

“My dear mother, May a warm spring be in your soul. Thank you for taking such good care of me. I love you with all my heart. Love, …..

Source: https://ziarulunirea.ro/mesaje-de-8-martie-ziua-femeii-urari-felicitari-sms-uri-pentru-femeile-din-viata-voastra-mame-iubite-colege-sau-profesoare-248308/

My dear and beloved MOTHER! Although I knew that spring is a season dedicated to love, I have never celebrated it in this way. But this spring is so enticing, everything is reborn and with nature I feel that my feelings for you are reborn, which are stronger than ever. Every spring that has passed over us has left in our lives a drop of life, vitality and good cheer. All this would mean nothing if you were not with me. You are the one who turned my days into a spring, you are the one who was with me when I was sick and the one who encouraged me to do the things better. I would like to thank you for the wonderful gifts you have made over time and I have chose this one in which I closed all my love for you and a ray of sunshine this beautiful spring. Love you mom.

If your life would depend on love I have for you… ..you would be immortal! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, my dear MOTHER!

If you see the sun laughing through your hair, if you smell snowdrops, if you hear the chirping of birds, then it means that you are living a new spring… May spring bring you joy in your soul, happiness and peace. I wish you good health and peace and I hope that one day you will join the mothers’ club because it is an unimaginable experience! ”

“My dear mother, I was looking to find a suitable gift for you,” and I think I found it. I hope it will fill your day with joy when you receive it. Happy Birthday! ”

May all the beautiful accomplishments, health and spirit of this day accompany you everywhere. I wish you a special 8th of March!

“May the day of 8th of March bring everyone to your feet, a smile on your face and all the happiness on earth. Happy Birthday!”

“I am the happiest man, we went through good and bad together, I don’t have to give you pompous March 8 messages because everyone knows that you are the miracle of my life. Happy Birthday!”

I am grateful to you for loving me unconditionally and for taking care of me all my life, I am grateful for caring for my life, for always having a good word for me when things go wrong. I wish you a happy day and I hope that my love will fill your life just as the love you gave me filled mine ”

“May all the beautiful accomplishments, health and spirit of this day accompany you everywhere… and the spring of love flood your soul with joy and the fragrance of all its flowers. I wish you a beautiful 8th of March

