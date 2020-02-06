Entertainment: Sports That Wrestling Fans Would Also Enjoy!

There can be room for more than one sport in your life. There are a lot of other sports that wrestling fans can enjoy beside the WWE and AEW, so here are just a few with some reasons why.

Soccer

Soccer is deemed one of the most exciting games to play and watch. It is the most popular sport in the world with around 3 billion fans. It is especially popular in America, Europe, and Asia. Two teams of eleven players have to score a goal in the opponent’s goal without touching the ball with their hands or arms. However, the goalie can defend the goal by catching the ball with their hands. Going to watch a soccer game can be exciting and fun as there is always an amazing atmosphere.

Basketball

This is the third most popular sport in the world is watched mostly in the Philippines, Canada and the US. Basketball is played by two teams of five players who must shoot their ball in the hoop with is located 10 meters high on a backboard. The team who shoots the ball more through the hoop will win the game.

American Football

American football is a unique sport and is a game about territory as much as it is about scoring points. Each team wants to defend the field that it behind it and invade the field in front of it. They want to gain enough ground in order to score a touchdown or field goal. There are many things that make American Football exciting. Defensive touchdowns are among the most exciting plays in football and they can make both the teams and the crowd go wild. The fact that defense in football can impact the game in such a strong way is one of the reasons that American football is so exciting. If you want to watch an American football game, you can get tickets from Ticket Sales today.

Hockey

There are two types of hockey that are played around the world. There is Field Hockey, which is the national sport of Pakistan and India, and there is Ice Hockey that is popular in Europe and Australia. The teams will play against each other to try and score as many goals against the opponent as possible by hitting a ball or putt into the opponent’s goal. They do this with a hockey stick and the goalkeepers will attempt to defend their goals by hitting the ball or puck away.

Tennis

Tennis has 1 billion fans around America, Europe, and Asia. Tennis is played by two players (single) or four players (doubles). They hit a hollow rubber ball with a racket and the best player is the one who plays a good return and therefore will win the match.

Cricket

Cricket as 2-3 billion fans and is the second most popular sport in the world. Two teams of eleven players play with the bat and ball to try and score the highest run so that the defending team are unable to chase it. The fans are very passionate about the sport with a lot of fans residing in India, Pakistan and New Zealand.

