#INSCMagazine

Erika Schlick and The Wandering Palate

12 Aug 2020
90
In the last few years, we have seen many healthcare professionals remark the benefits of changing your eating habits and following a healthier diet. For multiple individuals, these dietary changes have helped them get certain health issues under control. Such is the case of Erika Schlick who you may know from the Netflix show Afflicted where she made an appearance on episode four.

Erika Schlick is a blogger, cookbook author, and health coach. A few years back, she was diagnosed with Lyme disease among other health conditions including Alopecia, Celiac disease, food allergies, gut issues, Hashimoto’s, and Psoriasis. The incredible thing about Erika is she has been able to control these conditions and keep her Lyme disease in remission without antibiotics. One of the things which helped her the most was changing her diet and adapting it to her new needs.


In her blog, The Trail to Health, Schlick has been sharing her journey throughout the years. With every post, she gives people an insight on what it is like to live her life and giving support to those in similar situations. You will find information on gluten-free diets, health, lifestyle, Lyme disease, stem cells, and thyroid. As well as recipes and travel guides. One of her main goals is to show you can continue to travel and enjoy life even with dietary restrictions.

When learning about her journey, you will understand the benefits Erika found as she adapted her diet to her new lifestyle. Some of them are clearer skin, creating a healthy lifestyle, improved metabolism, increased energy levels, less inflammation and bloating, lower risk of heart diseases, and reduced toxins in the body. Based on the knowledge she acquired through her medical and personal experience, she wrote the book The Wandering Palate: 28 Days of Meals Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free & Paleo.

In her book, Erika offers a 28-day meal plan for her readers to follow without having to worry about the details. She planned out every week to make it easier on those who do not have enough time to cook or plan their next meal. There are quick, healthy recipes with a prepared shopping list to guarantee you have every ingredient you will need throughout the weeks. As she wants to motivate people to travel without dietary fears, her dishes are inspired by her travels around the world.

The book has original recipes, designs, and photography created by Erika. She is a self-made individual who has fought adversity and came out stronger. Everything she does is based on her desire to remain healthy and inspire others to lead a healthy life. On every post, she is one hundred percent honest about her journey and her opinions. Thus, allowing readers to connect with her on a more personal level which keeps them coming back to read more.

Erika Schlick is a great woman to have as a role model. She has overcome many obstacles but has kept a smile on her face and a positive attitude. If you are looking for inspiration, you should read her blog. If you want healthy recipes, you should buy The Wandering Palate.

