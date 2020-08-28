Facedrive Provides Update Regarding Delay in Interim Financial Statements Due to COVID-19

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FacedriveAugust—Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FD), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, announces that it wishes to provide an update with respect to its interim financial statements for the interim period ended June 30, 2020. The Company is relying upon the filing extension program announced on May 20, 2020 (the “Temporary Relief”) by the Canadian Securities Administrators extending deadlines to file financial statements and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”). The Company confirms that it is relying on the extension in the Temporary Relief in respect of its interim financial statements and MD&A for the interim period ended June 30, 2020, which it intends to file on or before October 13, 2020. Until the Company has filed such financial statements and MD&A, management and insiders of the Company are subject to the Company’s insider trading and black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the interim financial statements and MD&A that were filed by the Company on July 14, 2020.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted "people-and-planet first" platform offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. Facedrive Rideshare was the first to offer green transportation solutions in the TaaS space, planting thousands of trees and giving users a choice between EVs, hybrids and conventional vehicles. Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise created from sustainably sourced materials. Facedrive Foods offers contactless deliveries of a wide variety of foods with the focus on healthy foods right to consumers' doorsteps. Facedrive Health develops innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges of the day. Facedrive is changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone.

