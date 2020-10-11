Falcons vs Panthers Live Stream Reddit NFL in Week 5 Best TV guide

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Hi NFL Lovers! Falcons vs. Panthers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel. It is week five of the NFL season and last week we saw some nerve-racking news where two teams had one or more players test positive for COVID-19. The NFL is finally getting caught up with the global pandemic, but plan to march on and keep the season alive. In this week five NFC South matchup, the Atlanta Falcons will take on the Carolina Panthers at home in search of their first win of the season. For odds movement and full matchup history

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 11th, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: Merceds-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia

TV Coverage: FOX

Who’s Playing

Carolina @ Atlanta

Current Records: Carolina 2-2; Atlanta 0-4

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons are 7-1 against the Carolina Panthers since October of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Falcons and Carolina will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta won both of their matches against Carolina last season (29-3 and 40-20) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Atlanta came up short against the Green Bay Packers this past Monday, falling 30-16. Despite the defeat, Atlanta got a solid performance out of RB Todd Gurley, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Panthers picked up a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday. Carolina QB Teddy Bridgewater was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 276 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 32 yards.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Falcons going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Atlanta is now 0-4 while Carolina sits at 2-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta is stumbling into the contest with the most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 18 on the season. The Panthers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with seven on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Live Stream

Where can you watch Falcons vs. Panthers online? You can stream this game and many other NFL games live online with Hulu. Hulu has a 7 Day free trial and is cheaper than cable options at $5.99/month. Watch Falcons vs. Panthers Free Online Now.

Injuries:

Atlanta Falcons: Julio Jones (questionable), Qadree Olsen, Takkarist McKinley, Jaylinn Hawkins, Younghoe Koo, Keanu Neal, Deadrin Senat, Ricardo Allen, Damontae Kazee, John Wetzel

Carolina Panthers: Dennis Daley (questionable), Russell Okong (questionable), Jason Ferris (questionable), Eli Apple (questionable)

Atlanta Falcons Analysis

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off their fourth straight loss on the season after losing on Monday night to an undefeated Packers team. The Falcons are a seriously disappointing winless team as they have one of the best offenses in terms of player talent in the NFL. After watching them struggle to move the ball on Monday night, it seems that Dan Quinn’s future job status may be in question going forward. Not to mention, Dirk Koetter was making some interestingly poor offensive calls against the Packers’ stellar defense. The look to grab their first win in an important divisional matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Matt Ryan looked frustrated on Monday night against the Packers. He was sacked, missing throws, and constantly checking down passes. He knows that something needs to change for this Falcons’ team or they will continue to stay winless this season. Sadly enough, Atlanta’s terrific wide receiver core has been disappointing due to injury and lack of involvement on the offense. Against the Packers, Calvin Ridley did not record a single catch and Julio Jones was left in the locker room after the first half due to a hamstring injury. Matt Ryan will need to bring this group back together for an important game next Sunday against a weak Panther defense.

Todd Gurley was the only two touchdowns the Falcons had in week four against the Packers. He has established himself an important part of the offense for Atlanta because he takes away pressure from the passing game and can create his own yardage. He will continue to be a key to a struggling team next week against a Panther defense that has an Achilles heel of rushing defense. Their poor defensive line will be key for the Falcons to target next week to secure their first win of the season.

The Falcons defense continues to be an outstanding obstacle to any Falcon success. They have allowed the most points to opposing teams this season, and their injuries are also holding them back from keeping any team out of the endzone. If they can get healthy and situated for week five, they could have a chance at pulling out their first victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart

QB: Matt Ryan

RB1: Todd Gurley

RB2: Ito Smith

WR1: Julio Jones

WR2: Calvin Ridley

WR3: Russell Gage

TE: Hayden Hurst

Carolina Panthers Analysis

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are tied for second in the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints this season. Last week, they impressively won at home against the Arizona Cardinals, who have been demolishing teams on the offensive side of the ball. Teddy Bridgewater has been quietly putting up solid quarterback numbers to lead this team to an even record. This will be an important game for them, as they are trying to take advantage of the vulnerable New Orleans Saints in the division.

As I mentioned, Teddy Bridgewater has been a very solid quarterback for the Panthers after they let go of their franchise quarterback, Cam Newton. He ranks in the top ten of quarterbacks this season in completions, yards, and completion percentage. However, he has only thrown for a small four passing touchdowns this season, mostly because Christian McCaffrey was leading the offensive charge before his injury. Atlanta has proven to be one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season, and Bridgewater should make use of his solid receiving core to put a lot of points on the board.

Christian McCaffrey was sidelined after week two with an injury that has placed him on injured reserve. However, in his place, Mike Davis has been a strong replacement in this offense to manage without their star running back. Since McCaffrey went down, the Panthers have won two straight games while rushing the ball essentially the same amount of times as they did with McCaffrey in the backfield. Joe Brady has been doing a solid job of mixing up the offensive playstyle, even without McCaffrey in the backfield.

The Carolina defense will be facing another tough offense, in which they will need to contain to let the offense take advantage of Atlanta’s defense. The Panthers have struggled against opposing star receivers and will face one of the deepest wide receiver cores in the league with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage. Their secondary has done a fine job containing quarterbacks to low amounts of yards and completions, but the defensive line has been their biggest struggle. They have produced the least amount of sacks of any team this season, and have been below-average at containing opposing run games. The defensive line will need to provide support in week five to help the Panthers get back to a winning record.

Carolina Panthers Depth Chart

QB: Teddy Bridgewater

RB1: Christian McCaffrey

RB2: Reggie Bonnafon

WR1: D.J. Moore

WR2: Curtis Samuel

WR3: Robby Anderson

TE: Ian Thomas

