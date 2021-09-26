PHOTO: Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH – On a day that the Cleveland Browns unveiled their 75th anniversary uniforms, All-Pro DE Myles Garrett also turned the clock back in a 26–6 win over the Chicago Bears.

Garrett, the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, sacked rookie Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields four and a half times—a single-game club record for a franchise with such as deep and storied tradition as the Browns—is truly remarkable.





For the game, Cleveland sacked for the former Ohio State standout nine times, the most in a single game since 2015. Fields would finish the game going 6-20 for 68 yards, while registering a QB rating of 41.3

While Chicago starting a rookie quarterback on the road against a potential Super Bowl contender in the Browns is not a fair way to properly evaluate Fields, there are going to be a lot of growing pains that fans in the Second City will have to ensure.

For the Browns, despite starting slow and failing to convert on two fourth downs early, Cleveland was able to get their high-powered running game going thanks to 165 yards and one touchdown combined from Kareem Hunt (10 carries, 81 yards) and Nick Chubb (22 carries, 84 yards) and a solid error-free game from franchise quarterback, Baker Mayfield who completed 19-of-31 passes for 246 yards, one touchdown and a QB rating of 97.0

In making his 2021 regular season debut, since missing 13 games due to an ACL injury, Odell Beckham Jr caught five passes for 77 yards on nine targets.

