Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy announced the inauguration of the seventh stadium for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, during a digital event organized, Saturday 20th of November, announcing the readiness of Stadium 974, as the first completely dismantling stadium in the history of the World Cup tournaments.

The new name of the stadium, previously known as Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, reflects the number of shipping containers used in its construction, and 974 is the international calling code for Qatar.





The stadium will host the first matches on its soil during the Arab Cup Qatar 2021, which will start at the end of this month.

Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, expressed his pride in announcing the completion of Stadium 974, another achievement on the road to Qatar 2022.

He said: “We are pleased to announce the readiness of another World Cup stadium, bringing us to another proud milestone as we get closer to Hosting the first World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world.

Al-Thawadi stressed that this innovative stadium will serve as a role model in the world of football stadiums.

He added: “Today we celebrate the inauguration of an exceptional stadium by all standards, which will change the prevailing concepts in the construction of stadiums in the countries hosting major sporting events in the future, and embodies the sustainable legacy of the World Cup after the end of the competitions of the largest sporting event in the region.”

For his part, Engineer Yasser Al-Jammal, Head of the Operations Office and Deputy Head of the Technical Office for Projects at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, stressed that Stadium 974 is a milestone in the future of sustainability and innovative sports projects and that the announcement of its completion represents another qualitative leap in Qatar’s journey to hosting the upcoming World Cup.

He continued, “The infrastructure works for the tournament are nearing completion, and 974 Stadium is scheduled to witness its first home match during the first day of the Arab Cup.”

Our preparations are continuing to host the historic World Cup next year according to the scheduled schedule, and we look forward to receiving 974 fans for the first time at the end of this month.”

The 974 stadium is located close to the historic Doha port, with a splendid view of the towers area in Doha across the Gulf waters, and fans can reach To the new stadium via Ras Abu Aboud station on the Golden Line of the Doha Metro, which is only 800 meters from the stadium.

The stadium, which has a capacity of 40,000 seats, will host 7 matches in the Qatar 2022 World Cup from the group stage to the round of 16.

The same stadium will host 6 matches during the Arab Cup organized by Qatar from November 30 to December 18, including the first two semi-final matches and the match for third place.

