Five Effective Marketing Tools to Consider in 2020

Marketing dynamics are always evolving. Even so, in this digital era. What are your secret marketing tools that deliver on targets? Are they still applicable in 2020? If your strategies seem to be slowing down, here are some five practical marketing tools you may want to try in 2020: –

1. Blogging Tools

Do you run WordPress blogs and websites? There are at least ten marketing tools to make these sites rank high on Google. They will increase traffic and make them perform better than other similar blogs. First, Sumo offers content analytics, email capture forms, and social sharing features for your blog. Use it to grow traffic to your site, increase your followers and subscribers, and prompt more readers to share your content. Second, Sendinblue has advance email options to make unique email templates. Use it for live chats and SMS marketing too. Other SEO and blog content tools include Canva for custom images. Use Grammarly for spelling, grammar, and readability check. And, Yoast SEO sorts your SEO basics needs. Plus, Ahrefs is excellent for keyword searches.

2. Social Media Management Tools

PromoRepublic has all-inclusive features to track your localized social media presence. Its built-in tools will customize, schedule, and collaborate your content using more than 100,000 ideas. Next, MeetEdgar will update your LinkedIn and Facebook posts, and organize your content is workable categories. Other social media marketing tools include Hootsuite for posts scheduling, and SocialPilot for your brand awareness.

3. Content Curation

Content curation is about sourcing and sharing the right content for your brand. Hence, consider Feedly when you want to gather your top-choice blogs to one place. For example, collect and scroll through all your T-shirt screen printing blogs in a flash. Next, use the Buffer extension to automate your posts sharing. Yet, if you use a call to action section on your sites, then pick the Snip.ly for most conversions.

4. Analytics and Data

Google Analytics is a free tool that automatically collects and reports on data about your visitors. Hence, it provides you with all the feedback about your website performance and the audience’s demographics. Use it to make custom reports, integrate with other relevant tools, and determine your internal site search. Next, there are a couple of platform-based analytics that will handle your social media accounts separately. In turn, you can come up with better strategies for your marketing. Examples include analytics tools in YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

5. Email Automation

Automate your emails using ActiveCampaign. Here, you can run an email campaign in minutes, with no prior experience. Then, personalize emails, send out texts and social ads, or us smart pop-ups with Flashyapp. For your automated lead generation, opt for Hatchbuck. Plus, HubSpot Sales will alert you when your target audience receives and opens your emails.

Conclusion

These tools are the broad categories for marketing strategies in 2020. Hence, pick the type that suits you the most. Then apply it to improve your brand performance. In some instances, you may need to combine more than one tool to get the results you want.