COVID-19: Five Ways to Stay Organized When Working From Home

During the current lockdown situation, many people are advised to stay indoors and carry on with their fitness, education, daily routines of life and perform their job roles as they used to do back at their workplace. On the other hand, it is a known fact that your productivity declines when you are sitting back relaxed in your armchair or in your bedroom and there are many distractions around you and you feel unorganized at times while performing your tasks.

It is a reality for many people that for them it is difficult to stay organized while working from home and they are more comfortable while working from the office. But a few tweaks in your lifestyle can make organizing your work not only possible but also will get you some amazing results as well. Here’s how you can stay organized and productive at the same time while working from home:

Create a Dedicated Workspace

If you are not working in an office space or you don’t have an extra bedroom for yourself at home that can work as an office, you should take a walk around the house and pick a spot that is not used by other members of the family or your roommates. This place should not have things that you or your roommates use quite often. Select that location that is available for you only at all times and make it your dedicated workstation.

Set Your Working Hours

If you haven’t defined your working hours or are not set by your managers, it is a good idea that you come up with a work schedule of your own. Have regular working hours but in a timely manner without working in the hours that are allotted for other personal tasks at home. It not only keeps you organized, but it also keeps you on track, maintains your focus on your work and gets you enough time and energy to meet your deadlines by which you can get your work done and enjoy the other things in life like watching your favorite shows and movies on TV. You can use Spectrum silver channel list to watch your favorite shows and movies on TV during the current lockdown period. If you work in an unorganized way, you might be ending up stretching your 8-hour workday into a 10 to 12 hours workday. You might not be able to effectively use your time working at home.

Make a List of Tasks That You Want To Get Done With

It is one of the most important and the most helpful things to do if you want to stay organized and prioritize your tasks for the day. One of the best practices to create your list of tasks is that you can start off with it early in the morning or by the end of the day. It takes around 15 minutes of your time to create a list of tasks that need to be done for the day. It will work as a reminder for you so that you do not miss out on any important task or a client that you want to work on.

Have A Semi-formal Attitude

When you work in a traditional office setting, you may be required to wear a suit or formal attire for the whole day, every day, even in the summer. This is where working from home helps you up and eases things a little. One of the major benefits of work from home is that you can show up on your desk wearing almost anything that comforts you. But that doesn’t mean that you start working or attend a video conference in your PJs or not take a shower. Having a comfortable attire will always help you to get extra productivity while doing your work and won’t induce sloppy perception when going for a video conference with your coworkers and clients.

Clear Your Workstation/Desk Daily

It is a good idea that you declutter or clear your desk. This includes putting papers in a folder and properly filing them so that you can use them easily when you need them in the future. Also, you must shred the ones that you do not wish to keep on your desk for de-cluttering or security purposes. During the current situation where Coronavirus is one of the most fearful phenomena around, you should always wipe your equipment before touching them and starting your work. The basic idea behind all of this practice is to make sure that you always leave your desk as you would like to see this the next morning when you sit down to work.

Conclusion

While working from home has so many benefits, it can be an ocean of distractions if you don’t know how to navigate it properly. Stay focused to keep a clear, organized workflow, and watch your productivity soar. Stay safe and practice Social Distancing to avoid being infected.

