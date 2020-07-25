Floral Decor That Will Bring Life to Any Room

When you hear the phrase “floral decor,” do you think of outdated wallpaper and muted colors perfect for your grandparents’ home? This traditional view of floral patterns in the home is standard but obsolete!

Today’s trends in interior design embrace the idea of floral decor. When used correctly, flowers can enhance a room in many ways, bringing life to any area.

You may want to go the artificial flower route or bring in live plants. Either way, here are seven floral options that you can add to your home today.

1. Wall Decor

Using pictures or paintings is a versatile way to incorporate floral styles.

Floral prints don’t have to be “feminine.” Monochromatic designs, bold patterns, and jungle or island prints are trending across a broad market.

Whatever prints you choose, how you arrange them on your wall makes a difference.

There are many ways to consider hanging your flower decor:

Symmetrical, so each print hangs at a mirror image-level from its opposite counterpart

Eye-level, where the center of the leading portrait is in front of your line of vision with accent pictures spread around it

Staggered, with an assortment of shapes and sizes hung in an abstract pattern

Surrounding a focal item, where decor other than a floral print is the centerpiece

No matter what type of floral print you choose, these hanging displays will work well to show them off!

2. Furniture Centerpieces

Using flowers as a centerpiece in any room is an easy way to make the space brighter. You can buy pre-made blooms or make your own and choose from artificial or live plants.

Most people opt for artificial flowers as their centerpieces for ease.

Creating your arrangements is simple with these DIY tips:

Choose your flowers based on the room’s color scheme

Add complimentary shades if you only have one or two primary colors

Throw in some greenery for contrast

Decide on a container: vases, Mason jars, baskets, and tins are trending styles

Always use the biggest flowers first and layer your smaller blooms around these

Sprinkle some greenery around the edges

Insert the arrangement into the container and adjust as necessary

Your centerpiece needn’t be in the center of your furniture’s surface. Place it where it looks pleasing to your eye. But also place it where it’s out of reach of little fingers and furry family members.

3. Repurposing Unused Items or Memorabilia

Instead of throwing away or storing a perfectly good item you rarely use, turn it into some floral decor.

A quick Google search of “homemade flower decor” will give you some creative ideas. You can start with these easy and inexpensive repurposed floral designs:

Your child’s old rubber boots used as a porch flower pot

Cracked eggshells to hold miniature flower blooms for a special occasion

Collectibles like your favorite soda bottles to hold artificial stems

Covering tin containers with handmade patterns to use as vases

Our ancestors used to reuse everything, including what we’d consider garbage today. Is there something you were going to throw away that could be used as floral decor instead?

4. Bring in Dried Flower Arrangements

A compromise between artificial and real plants are dried flowers. These are ideal for people who want plants without upkeep.

Dried flower arrangements can give the room a natural but modern feel. You can choose pastels and colorful blossoms or neutral Pampas grass for a breezy, desert look.

Keep them in a large vase in the corner of your room to break up that awkward space.

5. Make a Bold Statement with Bright Flowers

Colorful floral decor adds splashes of bright and vibrant shades in your home.

If you want to decorate with this style, think about the color scheme you have. Do you want to keep it or overpower it with new hues?

Large, bold flowers can take over the current decor scheme. Unless you want to start over with your color choices, use flower designs that complement what you have.

These could be prints, centerpieces, furniture items, or other accessories. But make sure they make the statement you’re trying to show off.

6. Plant a Garden

Want to try more organic, healthy living? Why not grow your own mini garden in your home?

With a small vegetable or herb garden, you get the best of both worlds: produce and decor in one!

Putting a produce garden in your home is as simple as following these steps :

Choose your site, preferably near a water source and natural lighting, and make room.

Buy your plants, seeds, containers, and soil.

Prepare the seeds and plants in the containers.

Learn how to water them and how much light they need, based on the plants you chose.

Place them in their new homes in your garden and tend regularly!

With the right lighting, soil, and moisture, you can grow your own organic meals.

7. Tend to Live Plants

Indoor plants are a robust interior decor trend for many reasons. They look great and can also boost your health.

Studies show that people who have indoor plants have improved living quality. This especially true in small apartments. Research has correlated live plants in the home with:

Increased productivity

Boosted moods

Better concentration

Improved health because of cleaner air quality

Reduced stress

With all these benefits, who wouldn’t want a plant in their home?

Conclusion

Real and artificial floral decor has been an interior design trend for centuries. Today’s decor styles are not like your grandparents’, though.

You can transform a room into one that’s more lively with these floral decor option!

Caitlin Sinclair is the Business Manager at Riata Apartments . With over 5 years of property management experience, she begins and ends each day loving what she does. She finds joy in helping current and future residents and makes Riata a place everyone loves to call home.

