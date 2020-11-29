Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream Free Reddit: How to watch Official Channels Online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the F1 action in Sakhir online from anywhere. The drivers are getting set for the floodlit thrills and spills of night racing for round 15 of the 2020 Formula One World Championship this weekend – read on to find out how to get a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream and watch the F1 action from anywhere in the world.

Lewis Hamilton sealed the drivers’ title last weekend in Turkey, confirming a record-equalling seventh crown to match Michael Schumacher’s achievement.

With his Mercedes team having already nabbed the constructors title, the focus now turns to the indicators for next season.

The first of two desert races at Sakhir, much of the interest in Sunday’s race will be on which team can finish in the standings behind Mercedes and Red Bull, with fans of the improving Ferrari hoping they can claw their way back from their current lowly position of sixth in the table.

After a strong showing last week, Ferrari will be hoping outgoing driver Sebastian Vettel can add to his incredible record on this track, with the German having won the night race four times, his last victory coming in 2018.

Regularly serving up wheel-to-wheel battles in the past, its an F1 race no motor racing fan will want to miss – read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix with our guide below.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Where and when?

The schedule for this weekend’s racing at the Bahrain International circuit is as follows:

Saturday, November 28

Practice 3: 11am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT / 10pm AEDT

Qualifying: 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT / 1am AEDT

Sunday, November 29

Bahrain Grand Prix 2020: 2.10pm GMT / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT / 1.10am AEDT

Watch F1 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend’s racing from the Algarve further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the Portugal Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix. Get in on this deal now!

From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix online in the US exclusively on ESPN

ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 Formula 1 season.

This opens up a host of options for cord cutting F1 fans, with the network available via a number of over-the-top operators.

The cheapest of these is Sling TV’s Orange package at $30 which includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing.

A more comprehensive solution for those looking to bypass cable is Hulu + Live TV which comes in at $54.99 a month and offers 65 channels including ESPN, along with access to Hulu’s impressive library of exclusive on demand content.

Qualifying action goes live on ESPN at around 8.55am ET / 5.55am PT ahead of a 9am ET / 6am PT start on Saturday.

Build-up coverage of Sunday’s race, meanwhile, begins at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT with lights out for the race itself set for 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT.

Sling TV

The cheapest way to access ESPN right now is via a Sling TV subscription so you can watch the big race. It’s included in the Orange package, and right now you can get $10 off your first month or you can buy one month and get a second free.

$20 at Sling

How to stream 2020 F1 Bahrain GP live in the UK

Sky will also be offering their comprehensive F1 coverage with all the practice and qualifying action as well as the race itself via its Sky Sports F1 channel and the Sky Go app. Sky Q customers will also be able to watch all the coverage in glorious 4K.

For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there’s the option of Now TV’s Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.

How to stream the 2020 F1 Bahrain GP live in Canada

TSN and its French language sister channel RDS have the exclusive rights to show live F1 action in Canada.

If you’re not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services are priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

Coverage on either channel goes live just before the start of each session. The Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT Canadian time this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before on Saturday starting at 9am ET/6am PT.

Live stream F1 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix live in Australia

Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this season’s F1 Down Under.

If you don’t want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.

The service is available from just $25 a month – and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.

The Bahrain GP starts at 1.10am AEDT on Monday, but you can also watch all of the practice and qualifying sessions through Fox and Kayo (see the timings above).

