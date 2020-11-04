Free@!! Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream Reddit UCL Game today

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News. Club Brugge welcome German giants Borussia Dortmund in gameweek three of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Brugge come into this fixture without a win in their last three matches but the Belgian champions are currently above their midweek opponents in Group F. An impressive victory over Zenit St Petersburg in Russian was followed up by a draw at home to Lazio, leaving them in second position.

Dortmund are one point and one place behind their midweek hosts. Lucien Favre’s side got off to a disappointing start in their European campaign with a 3-1 defeat in Rome, but two late goals from young starlets Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland rescued the three points against Zenit last time out.

Where to Watch on TV

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 4 November

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Jan Breydel Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Extra 4 (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Damir Skomina

Team News

Haaland should return to the side after missing out against Arminia Bielefeld

Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement will be without Matej Mitrovic, who is suffering from a heel injury, while Federico Ricca is a major doubt and faces a late fitness test. Clement has former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to call upon after the 32-year-old made the switch to his homeland last summer.

Favre has several first-team stars out injured for this one, but the Swiss coach will be hoping key man Erling Haaland has recovered from a minor setback in time to return to the starting XI in midweek.

Centre back Mats Hummels has not have recovered from a thigh issue he picked up after scoring a brace over the weekend. The experienced defender would join Emre Can, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer and Nico Schulz on the treatment table, leaving the Bundesliga side short of defensive options.

Predicted Lineups

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Kossounou, Deli; Diatta, Vormer, Rits, Vanaken, Sobol; Bonaventure, De Ketelaere.

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Meunier, Akanji, Delaney, Guerreiro; Dahoud, Witsel; Sancho, Reus, Reyna; Haaland.

Recent Form

Brugge may be without a victory in their last three games, but the Blauw-Zwart were on a seven-match unbeaten run before that.

Due to their domestic season starting earlier than most around Europe, Brugge have already played 11 league games and sit fourth in the table, just two points behind the early pace setters Sporting de Charleroi, although the table-toppers do have a game in hand.

Charles De Ketelaere’s injury-time winner against Zenit secured Brugge’s only victory in their previous ten Champions League matches, but the Belgian outfit are still searching for their first home group match win in Europe’s elite cup competition since 2005.

Dortmund have been in good form of late. Favre’s men have won their last four Bundesliga games, leaving them behind Bayern Munich on goal difference, and have only conceded five goals all season in all competitions.

Here’s how the two sides have fared in their last five fixtures.

Club Brugge

Club Brugge 2-2 Mechelen (31/10)

Club Brugge 1-1 Lazio (28/10)

Leuven 2-1 Club Brugge (24/10)

Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge (20/10)

Standard Liege 1-1 Club Brugge (17/10)

Borussia Dortmund

Arminia Bielefeld 0-2 Dortmund (31/10)

Dortmund 2-0 Zenit (28/10)

Dortmund 3-0 Schalke (24/10)

Lazio 3-1 Dortmund (20/10)

Hoffenheim 0-1 Dortmund (17/10)

Prediction

The final result may depend largely on whether Haaland is fit enough to play any part, but either way, Dortmund will be the favourites for this clash.

Die Schwarzgelben have lost their last four away games in the Champions League but have never lost five on the bounce in Europe, a record they’ll be keen to preserve on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Club Brugge 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

