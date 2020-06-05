Free Typing Lessons: How to Type Fast?

Everyone knows time is money. Not only money, I say, but time is also the mirror of your efficiency. How? Easy, time is efficiency because when you are assigned to do any work, the time required by you distinguish you from the others and determines how efficient your skills are.

Using a computer and typing using a keyboard is not a difference in this regard. If you are posted somewhere in the office where you need to type a lot of words a day or you are working in the data entry section, then you should know how important for you to type fast without doing any error. Typing fast and without making any error is also important for freelancers, who work online and who are paid hourly for their computer works.

Nowadays many organizations will test your typing speed before they recruit. So, if you can type without keeping your eye on the keyboard and if your types are error-free, then there is every chance of getting recruited too.

Free Typing Lessons

To learn how to type using the 10 fingers require special training. If you do not do the training you would use only 3 or 4 fingers to type any words and that will drastically reduce your typing speeds. As a result, your typing efficiency will be highly deflated and the office or employer will mark you as an inefficient employee.

Most of the typing lessons available online are not free. But there are some generous websites that kept it free for the users and today I will try to introduce some of them.

Free typing lessons provided by easytype.org is one of the finest typing courses out on the web. The method they follow to train you is very easy to remember and widely recognized by the experts. So, after taking the free lessons you need not look into your keyboard again and again; moreover, your typing speed and accuracy will be far better than others.

The best thing about their course, I knew is that, they train you how to type, how to take a seat for typing, what should be your gesture/ posture for maximum comfort and how you can take training if you have babies? So, this free typing training course will guide you from your start to the end of the typing journey and will never leave you behind.

As you will start typing without having any of your eyes into the keyboard, initially your writing will have many errors. The training course is so fine that it will let you know the error you did on your screen by highlighting the key you should press. So, even you make a simple mistake, the course will count you to correct it.

Isn’t that fantastic?

So, what are you waiting for? Go grab a seat to a free typing course that will make you more efficient in typing the best words of your life.

