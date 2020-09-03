INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The internet drastically improved the way people live their lives. It lets people communicate regardless of distance and physical barriers. Also, the internet positively affects the way businesses in different industries operate. It is why it is important to have an appropriate telecommunications infrastructure for the internet connection to be reliable.

Fortunately, the National Broadband Network (NBN) has been progressively rolling out improved telecommunications infrastructure in Australia. This way, consumers are given a chance to experience a reliable internet connection through NBN plans.

If you are curious about what NBN plans are, then you have come to the right place. This article will answer the frequently asked questions regarding NBN plans.

What is NBN?

For several decades, Australia’s telecommunications infrastructure relied on copper networks for consumer phone calls, text messages, and internet access. However, as the demand for telecommunications has drastically increased, copper networks are no longer a reliable infrastructure.

It is because it can’t keep up with modern technology. The solution for this problem is the upgrading of copper networks to fibre networks, which is currently being done by NBN.

According to Australia’s Department of Infrastructure, NBN is an organisation that is responsible for upgrading Australia’s telecommunications infrastructure and providing Australian consumers and businesses with a faster and more reliable internet service.

What are the NBN Plans?

Although the NBN is responsible for improving the country’s telecommunications system, it does not sell directly to individual consumers and businesses. Instead, it sells wholesale internet services to phone companies or internet service providers (ISPs), which then, in turn, is responsible for selling internet or phone subscriptions to the public through NBN plans.

NBN plan subscriptions may include unlimited data inclusions, Wi-Fi Hub modems, and 4G Back-up. You can also opt for bundle plans wherein you can save a lot of money from discounts on your monthly fees.

Are the NBN Plans Faster Than My Previous ADSL Plan?

An Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL) plan is an internet subscription plan that relies on copper networks to provide internet connectivity. The main disadvantage of ADSL is that copper infrastructure is not designed to hold huge amounts of internet data. Because of this, the speed at which data is transferred is negatively affected, leading to a slower internet connection.

On the other hand, NBN plans rely heavily on fibre networks capable of carrying huge amounts of internet data. Also, fibre networks transfer data at high speeds, which positively affects internet connectivity.

Once you switch to NBN plans, you will immediately notice the glaring difference in internet speed. Some plans offer 20, 40, and 80mbps. This means you can browse online better, stream movies in 4k without buffering, and uninterrupted gaming experience.

Which is More Reliable, NBN Plans or ADSL Plans?

The reliability of internet connection from ADSL plans depends on its proximity to its Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexer (DSLAM). This means if your home or business office is far away from the DSLAM or “interchange” your internet connection will suffer, leading to decreased internet speeds.

Proximity is not an issue for NBN plans because fibre networks are better telecommunications infrastructure compared to copper networks. Fibre infrastructure is equipped with modern technology and more advanced engineering design, making it more reliable than ADSL.

If you are dissatisfied with your current internet plans, now is the time to switch to a faster, more reliable, and more affordable internet subscription; in the form of NBN plans. Contact an internet service provider today, and start experiencing the benefits and advantages of NBN plans.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

