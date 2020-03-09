Golden Rules to Select the Outdoor Chair

Everyone in the city dreams of owning a yard where he can enjoy entertaining, relaxing and family’s leisure.A beautiful leisure chair is a bright landscape in the yard. Therefore, an outdoor chair that allows you to sit on and lie down is desired by most people.

In addition to their functions, they also play a decorative role to make the yard a perfect leisure place. Based on this demand, there are more and more outdoor tables and chairs in the market. But, what kind of outdoor decorative seats we should use in the courtyard?

Selecting courtyard seats should not only consider it to match the overall style of the yard, but also its materials. Since it would be outdoors for a long time, you should even think about whether the materials made of outdoor decorative seats can stand up to external weather.

Outdoor seats can be made of metal, wood, artificial synthesis, and plants themselves.

Wood is a universal seat material in the courtyard, which has more affinity with the flowers and plants in the yard. The solid wood table and the chair come with a simple and steady appearance. Because of the simple cracking and deformation of the wood in the humid environment, it is not suitable for outdoor use of the northern solid wood chair, and it is not an easy job to maintain. To prolong the service life of the wooden chair, people generally select the hardwood, and meanwhile, the antiseptic treatment is also required.

Rattan tables and chairs are made of metal as a skeleton and woven from rattan. PE rattan is more suitable for outdoor use, with the characteristics of waterproof, antiseptic and good air permeability. The shape of other secondary regeneration rattan and PVC rattan is similar to PE rattan, but the quality is more inferior. Rattan tables and chairs, as well as other rattan furniture, inadvertently create a rich, simple and natural scene.

The outdoor hanging chair is generally made of rattan wood, with elegant and generous shape, novel and diverse style, being robust and durable. It is trendy outdoor furniture, which can not only create a relaxed atmosphere but also being a finishing touch for the courtyard.

The outdoor tables and chairs made by casting are not easy to rust. They are cheap, robust and cost-effective. They are commonly used in homes and hotels with a simple style. Cast iron table and chair can be divided into cast iron and cast aluminum. There is little difference between the two in appearance, but the technological requirements for cast iron will be higher. Compared to wooden chairs and rattan chairs, cast iron chairs are more resistant to wear.

In recent years, outdoor tables and chairs made of metal and glass have been loved by many people because of their lower prices and more suitable performance for outdoor use. The service life of tables and chairs made of metal is relatively longer, which makes it an absolute advantage in maintenance costs compared with other chairs. Outdoor chairs made of metal are often simpler, like paintings drawn with simple lines. They are popular among people who pursue a simple style.

Other relaxing and leisure furniture such as reclining chairs and swings are also commonly used in outdoor activities.

As for a recommendation, the Comix Series of LightSpace is innovative and unique. They are made from powder-coated metal. A stackable slender frame makes it versatile for both indoor and outdoor space. What’s more, the interplay of horizontal and vertical lines together form a visually attractive and fun ambiance, creating depth and energy to the area.

Now you might be wondering your ideal leisure life in the yard with a perfect outdoor table chair. LightSpace, with its attractive outdoor table chair, is always on the way to create you an enjoyable surroundings.

