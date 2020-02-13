Golf 101: A Practical Guide for Aspiring Golfers

Are you an avid fan of Tiger Woods, and you want to emulate his success in golf someday? If you are a golf enthusiast who wants to play the game, you must learn things like the proper dress code in the golf course. An example of acceptable attire includes a cap, golf shoes, mens golf polo shirts, and golf pants.

As a beginner, you must also know the basic rules and techniques in golf. Also, learn about the different clubs and their uses in the game. It is also to your advantage if you seek the help of a coach to teach you the tricks of golf.

Dress code tips

If you want to play golf, you must wear the proper attire to play comfortably. The majority of golf courses also impose their dress codes strictly. So before going to a golf course to play, inquire about its rules before going there. Here are some basic dress etiquettes you must remember when playing golf:

● Avoid wearing t-shirts or undershirts – Almost all golf courses do not allow shirts without a collar in their clubs. If you want to play, you may wear men’s golf polo shirts or button-down shirts to gain entry without issues.

● Never wear too short or too tight shorts – Both men and women players should not wear their shorts too short or too tight. Wear casual shorts with belt loops and just a little above the knee.

● For pants, wear golf slacks or khakis with belt loops – Do not wear jeans at the course. You should also wear a belt, although this is not a mandatory requirement by most clubs.

● Wear shoes with soft spikes and short socks – Refrain from wearing sandals or rubber shoes at the course. For your socks, wear light-colored and short ones that match your shorts or trousers.

● Go for simple style and light-colored clothing – Loud-patterned and brightly colored polo shirts can distract other players, so refrain from wearing them. Dressing appropriately reflects your respect for the game and the other golfers.

Useful tips on the golf course

As a beginner, you may experience difficulties before becoming accustomed to the game. To help calm your nerves and make a hassle-free start, here are some tips for you:

● Make sure you wear the proper attire and observe the rules and etiquettes.

● Practice your shots at the practice range before going to the golf course.

● Seek the help of a professional golfer or instructor to start with the proper basics. It will help you learn and become a better player faster.

● Invite some friends to play with you to make your experience more enjoyable and fun.

● Wear a glove to protect your hand from possible calluses.

● Don’t play your shot too long so as not to waste the time of other players. Be prepared to hit your ball when your turn comes.

● Avoid picking up any ball on the ground, except your own. Also, don’t forget to mark your ball on the green to know where to replace it.

● Refrain from marking your scorecard on or by the green to avoid delaying other players’ turns.

● Exert efforts to socialize with other players by joining a group or club.

Playing golf is a great way to relax and meet other people. As an aspiring golfer, remember the tips above to learn the game quickly and enjoy your newbie experience and of course, do not forget to wear good and comfortable men’s golf polo shirts.

