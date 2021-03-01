With the release of his project titled “Domination” and the music video release for his new single “Plug,” Young Dom is stepping into 2021 with brand new releases that are absolutely amazing. Dom started the year swinging with these two releases that have done nothing but show what Dom is both made of and what he is capable of as an artist. This is only the beginning for him. With his one-of-a-kind sound, stepping into his releases only solidify how great Young Dom is.

Stemming inspiration from his New York roots, Young Dom’s presence on each track is extremely notable and impressive. He always keeps his listeners in mind with each release. By sharing stories and past ventures through his substantial lyricism, Young Dom creates a feeling in his music that drives emotion from his listeners. Something that is rarely seen today. As he shares his life stories and the struggles he’s fought through, his music feels homely and close. No words are left weightless as each bar carries its own weight in both diversity and creativity. Being able to captivate an audience and have the ability to share a sense of relation with everyone that listens is such a rare occasion.

Young Dom began gaining traction back in 2013 and has done nothing but grow and improve since then. By the year 2013, Dom began to push his music and take it seriously. It was no longer just something he loved doing for fun; it was becoming his life path. Claiming the countless hours he’s put into his music, it shows most in these past two releases. Both releases this year set a tone for the rest of the year for him and his music.

After being in the game for nearly eight years, Dom continues to stay hungry and push for further growth for both him and his career. It’s easy to get lost in your craft and lose touch with your inspirations and goals, but this is only the groundwork for Dom. The amount of time and energy he’s put back into both his name and his own label and team is incredible. By holding his goals and hard work ethic close, Young Dom has been able to push his way to stardom over these past handful of years, and he will certainly be remembered and recognized for his commitment to the craft he’s come to know, learn, and love.

Check out Young Dom’s latest music video for “Plug” on Youtube here

Instagram: @TMO_Dom

Twitter: Dom_TMO

Facebook: Facebook.com/youngdomTMO

