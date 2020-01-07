Hiking Essentials: How Can Hikers Reduce The Weight Of Their Backpacks?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















There are no hard and fast rules on backpacking. Every individual has his or her own needs and motivations besides the levels of experience. Out of many outdoor activities, I find hiking to be considerably easier and at the same time exciting too especially if your backpack weighs lighter. If you are geared up to explore the wilderness without carrying much of a burden, read on some of the key principles on how to travel lighter in your backpack.

First Things First

Safety is one of the topmost priorities to consider for all backpackers. Besides carrying a lightweight backpack, safety and comfort are also of paramount importance. Backpackers come across all kinds of conditions and hence they must be prepared. It does take time and one needs a bit of practice too. There is no need to rush as going lighter does come gradually and there is always scope for improvement. When you spend time in distinct kinds of environments, you do learn about the things that you can do without. For instance, if you are carrying a safety weapon like a knife, it’s wiser to carry one of the best bushcraft knives that perform multiple functions rather than carrying the whole set of knives.

Leave Behind The Unwanted Stuff

It is indeed difficult to segregate the non-essentials from essentials. It all comes from one’s own experience, preferences and environmental conditions of the hiking spot. There is certainly no hidden formula to it. But, before you plan a trip, you can review every item of your backpack if you need it and understand the repercussions if you don’t carry it. Most often, we end up carrying several items merely out of habit even though it may not be required.

Reduce The Essentials

When you carry lighter items made of advanced designs, it’s simpler to reduce the weight of your backpack. Carry newer versions of items such as backpacks, sleeping bags, shelters, sleeping mats and more. Do not compensate more on your trip and do a quick research on distinct scenarios which you may face. Try to find ways to keep yourself comfortable while hiking in extreme weather conditions. For instance, if you are hiking in summer, there is no need to carry warm jackets and blankets in your backpack.

Focus On Versatile Items

Some of the items in your backpack like hiking poles, cooking pots and sleeping mats serve multiple purposes. When you pay close attention to such items, you can reduce multiple items and the overall weight of the pack also gets reduced.

Keep It Simple

Most of the hiking spots are more or less similar. People cover huge distances without the need of fancy footwear, shelter and backpacks. The key is to do it all in a lightweight manner that focuses mostly on the requirement and practicality over luxurious items. When you choose to go light, you make a conscious effort to accept this approach that makes it so much more convenient in the wilderness.

The need for light backpacking is essential considering the frequency of travels you plan in the wilderness. Also, it helps you to gather skills and ideas required to hike with safety and comfort in distinct types of environment. In addition to these points, it is equally important to have a lot of fun while hiking. Try to get there, breathe in some fresh air, and enjoy walking with all the basics you need in your backpack. With the help of these ideas, you will not only reduce the burden on your back but also enjoy hiking like never before and plan more trips in the future.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

