Hollywood Sensation Jewelry is a must-have for every woman’s jewelry box. They offer delicately hand-crafted pieces that can be dressed up or worn casually and add the perfect touch for any occasion. The crafty and chic designs allow for a variety of styles, which range from different combinations and layering to a subtle shine to a bold statement piece. Individual pieces can be purchased as well as jewelry sets, and Hollywood Sensation offers these exquisite, fashionable jewelry pieces at an affordable price.

Women do not have to choose between one or the other, because at these attractive prices, you can have it all. Women’s bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings have never been so much fun and easy to mix and match. Hollywood Sensation’s unique collections, such as the Love Knot collection and Bridal collection, will have your beauty interests peaked.

Mary Hood, CEO of Hollywood Sensation, says, “There are so many gorgeous and unique bridal looks out there today. It is important that we offer the same kind of unique variety in our jewelry to accompany such looks. Our elegant and distinct pieces make the perfect accessories to any bride’s style.” She adds, “Whether it is just a hint of shimmer or a bold and glamorous presence, we have the ideal pieces to complete any look.”

Some of Hollywood Sensation’s glistening sterling silver pieces were featured on an episode of EXTRA in their holiday pop-up shop. Presenting these pieces was Michelle Sorro. She is a former television retail host and is now an incredibly successful transformational trainer helping to empower others as a personal and professional coach. Sorro’s podcast, Fire and Soul, is a top-ten podcast in self-development.

Sorro highlights some of Hollywood Sensation’s most popular styles on this episode of EXTRA and says, “They are all showstoppers, and what I love is the price.”

Not only does Hollywood Sensation create stunning women’s fashion jewelry at an affordable price, but they also believe in giving back. While Hollywood Sensation aims to empower women and help them feel confident and beautiful, they also strive to help others by donating a portion of their proceeds to the Elton John Aids Foundation. Giving back to the community has always been an important goal for Hollywood Sensation Jewelry.

With their intricately designed pieces, affordable prices, top-quality customer service, and generous hearts, Hollywood Sensation offers the top-of-the-line shopping experience we all dream about.

For more information, visit www.HollywoodSensation.com

