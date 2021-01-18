If you are one of the 3 million people to have obtained a concealed carry license over the last few years, you’ll almost certainly need a good holstering option.

This list will give you some idea of the options out there so you can find the right holster for you. The right holsters mean both comfort and safety. Take your time to choose yours and your carrying experience will be far better for it.

Belt Holsters

Belt holsters are made for both inside and outside the belt carry depending on your carry permit. You’ll need a thicker-than-standard belt to hold the added weight of a firearm.

As the most common holsters for new gun owners, there are a huge number of options on the market. You’ll need to try a few out before choosing the best one for you.

Shoulder Holsters

Shoulder holsters or harnesses can be extremely comfortable for some gun owners. They are good options for concealment and unlike many belt holsters, don’t require any special clothing purchases.

These come in ambidextrous options or even dual holstering options. Again make sure that you are comfortable in this type of holster and can move freely while wearing it before making a purchase.

Ankle Holsters

Ankle holsters might make the best concealment options on the market. Newer technology has made them more comfortable and less visible than previous iterations. Many consider ankle holsters viable for backup weapons, but that doesn’t have to be the case.

The potential drawbacks here are the lack of easy accessibility in an emergency situation and that guns in these holsters tend to attract more dust and dirt.

Concealed Carry Clothing

Designers have stepped up to the plate recently. The conceal carry clothing options seem boundless and are built to be exceedingly comfortable, safe, and effective at concealment.

You can opt for concealment coats and jackets, concealment pants, or even shirts. Some of the newer compression technology means there are some seriously slim footprint options available to hide your carry. There are even bras and other women-focused options hitting the market.

Whatever your personal preference, there are holsters available. You’ll likely need to test out a few of these holstering styles before finding the right one for you. Remember that you want something comfortable that you can use all day.

You’ll also need to ensure your holster is safe. It should cover your trigger and shouldn’t fall out of position even if you are running, jumping, or even rolling on the ground.

