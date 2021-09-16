If thinking about wood wall panels gives you anxiety, you should read this blog until the end. Panelling was a thing in the past, and contemporary house owners are bringing it back to the mainstream. Premium quality wood panels bring a lot of sophistication and style to any home décor (especially contemporary and modern décor) Since the days of plywood are going for the best, here are five wall panelling sheets that you could consider for your home that would add a touch of contemporary design to your new home.

Five wall panels for your contemporary home that you can consider





Board and batten

For people who have been looking for wall panelling sheets that will add a 3-dimensional touch to their homes, board and batten wall panels are here to the rescue. Even though it was designed for exterior use, it has now been incorporated into the interior design of homes. Usually, people choosing board and batten have the freedom to choose whichever colour they want, even though it is advised to opt for white to keep the look crisp and clean.

Shiplap

The horizontally grooved boards have taken the world by storm lately. It allows your walls to have a crisp and clean look, and therefore it is an obvious choice for contemporary homeowners. They allow you to have a rugged yet modern look in your rooms. Compared to drywall, shiplap supposedly has more strength and can withstand more damages. It is a reasonable wall panel choice compared to the other ones available in the market currently.

Plank wall

Looking for a way to add an aesthetic look to your home? Plank wall panels are here to help you out. Also known as the renewed woods, they will surely add the rustic woody look that your new home needs. You can install the planks in any pattern you want. The result will depend on the type of wood, colour, and finish you are choosing, but the factor that makes this wall panel stand out is how it looks great on every home, regardless of the style.

Tongue and groove

Even though these look similar to a shiplap, they are connected in a different pattern. They will give out a clean look to your walls. Even though the installation process can be lengthy, these wall panels are worth the hype. These wall panelling sheets can keep the dust effectively away while they can be a bit on the higher end of the price scale.

Flat panels

One of the few wall panelling sheets designed to add a clean and polished look to your rooms, you can opt for it if you prefer minimalism. However, we recommend flat panels if you want to go for a sophisticated look for your home without complicating the materials. The common choices are three-quarters flat panels in a wall or chair-rail height.

Now that you are well acquainted with the top 5 wall panels, it is time for you to pick one for your home. We recommend you pick one that will not only come in your budget but will also cater to your needs.

