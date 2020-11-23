Hoverboard Black Friday Deals 2020: GOTRAX, Swagtron & More Hoverboard Deals Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

The best Black Friday self-balancing scooter and all-terrain hoverboard deals for 2020, including Razor, GOTRAX, Segway and Swagtron sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the latest hoverboard deals for Black Friday 2020, together with all the best savings on all-terrain hoverboards and self-balancing scooters from popular brands like Segway, GOTRAX, Swagtron and Razor. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Hoverboard Deals:

Best Electric Scooter Deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to browse the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)