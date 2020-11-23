Hoverboard Black Friday Deals 2020: GOTRAX, Swagtron & More Hoverboard Deals Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

The best Black Friday self-balancing scooter and all-terrain hoverboard deals for 2020, including Razor, GOTRAX, Segway and Swagtron sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the latest hoverboard deals for Black Friday 2020, together with all the best savings on all-terrain hoverboards and self-balancing scooters from popular brands like Segway, GOTRAX, Swagtron and Razor. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Hoverboard Deals:
- Save up to 60% on hoverboards from Razor, Hover, Jeston & more top brands at Walmart – including deals on best-selling self-balancing scooters starting at as little as $89
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of hoverboards at Amazon – check live prices available from top-rated hoverboard brands such as Segway, Razor and Gotrax
- Save on Jetson hoverboards at Overstock.com – click the link to see live prices on hoverboard models, including the Jetson Z5, Jetson V12, and Jetson Rogue
- Save up to 25% on hoverboard go-kart attachments at Walmart
- Save up to 38% on a wide range of hoverboard & go kart attachment combos at Amazon– click the link for live prices on best-selling hoverboards and go kart combinations
- Save up to $100 on Segway self-balancing transporters & scooters at Walmart
- Save up to $300 on Segway Ninebot & miniPRO transporters and electric scooters at Amazon
- Save up to 36% on Razor Hovertrax hoverboards at Walmart – this best-selling self balancing scooter is on sale now
- Save up to $70 on Razor hoverboards & electric scooters at Amazon – deals available now on a range of Razor self-balancing scooters
- Save up to 24% on Swagtron hoverboards & electric scooters at Amazon
Best Electric Scooter Deals:
- Save up to $200 on electric scooters for commuting, folding & kick types at Walmart – including deals on Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Scooters and Pulse Revster 12V Electric Scooter
- Save up to 40% on top-rated electric scooters at Amazon – check the latest deals on electric scooters from brands including GOTRAX, Razor, Segway and more
- Save up to 56% on best-selling Razor electric scooters at Walmart – click the link for live prices on electric scooters suitable for kids, teenagers and adult
- Save up to 30% on a wide selection of Razor electric scooters at Amazon – check the latest deals on electric scooters including lightweight scooters, foldable scooters and more
