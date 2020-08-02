How Tarot Cards Work

Divination has many forms, and one that is commonly used is the tarot deck. It is known to measure probable outcomes and assess influences that surround a person, a particular event, or both. Technically, tarot reading is called taromancy or divination with the use of tarot cards. It is a subsector of cartomancy or divination with the use of cards in general.

Tarot cards predictions

Many people believed in the divination misconception that the future is predetermined and that you can see such with a tarot reading. To tell you the truth, the future is fluid and not set in stone. Whenever you try a free tarot reading online or visit a divination shop for a taromancy, the reading results aim to help you understand the course of your current path so that you can make better decisions or choices for your future.

Though some psychics believe that humans have specific fates or destinies that cannot be avoided, tarot readings can still aid you in facing your everyday trials and tribulations. They can be helpful in comprehending the current situation that you are in so that you can make improved decisions that support your ideal futures.

In other words, a tarot deck enables you to see where you are heading in the future through the actions you take in the present.

The real purpose of tarot cards

Tarot cards are divination instruments that can help you tap your intuition and inner wisdom to be used as guides to your daily challenges, questions, or decisions.

If done properly, the energy that you derive from within, the intuitive wisdom that comes from the subconscious part of your mind and soul, can help you interpret the tarot card’s message and meaning to your current dilemma.

Understanding the cards’ imagery, symbolism, origin, meaning, and connections and applying it to your concern or question with the use of the universal wisdom of the collective mind is the ultimate purpose of the tarot cards as a divination tool.

Making the right connections of the cards and linking such to your life is like visualizing your own storybook. You get to see what you want to happen in the future with the tarot cards’ guidance and direction.

The Tarot Cards and Spreads

A tarot deck is composed of 22 major arcana cards and 56 minor arcana cards with a total of 78 cards.

The major arcana cards depict delicately designed imagery and are numbered from zero to twenty-one. Such cards are used in understanding life’s spiritual forces and good or bad luck direction.

On the other hand, the 56 minor arcana cards are divided into four suits. The most common suits are swords, pentacles, wands, and cups. These cards are similar to the modern-day playing cards with one to ten numbered cards and face cards for each suit. The only difference is a tarot deck has four faces cards for each suit, the king, queen, jack, and knight.

These 78 cards have different meanings and interpretations, and when they are used in the tarot reading, they are usually drawn in a certain number of cards and placed down in a specific arrangement called a spread.

Each card can change its meaning and interpretation depending on its position in the spread. The most frequently used tarot spreads are the Celtic Cross and the Three Fates. The former draws ten cards to form a cross/circle spread and provide answers about the present, current trials, the past, the future, hopes and doubts, guidance, outside influences, probable results. While the latter is simpler and consists only of 3 cards to help you with your past, present, and future.

When understood and interpreted correctly, the tarot cards and their readings can make you see powerful insights about yourself. They can aid you in making significant decisions, understand how to resolve an issue, and ultimately guide you toward achieving your life goals.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

