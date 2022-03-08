Are the carpets at your home is dirty and looking dull? Deep cleaning with professional cleaners can help you get rid of even the dirtiest carpets without any hassle. Professional cleaning services clean even the dirtiest carpets to give them a brand-new look.

Now the question is how professionals clean even the dirtiest carpets? Well, there are several methods for that. Let’s know about the methods to clean even the dirtiest carpets by professional cleaners.





Can Professional Cleaner Clean The Dirtiest Carpets?

Absolutely. A professional cleaner exactly knows how to clean even the dirtiest carpets with care. They know where and to use proper solutions and what are the best methods to clean the dirtiest carpets out there.

If you have dirty carpets at your home or workplace, contact Accel carpet cleaning service to have the best services possible. They have proper equipment and solutions to get the work done in less time and without any hassle on your part.

How Professional Cleaners Clean The Dirtiest Carpets?

Below are some of the best methods to get your dirtiest carpets cleaned by professional carpet cleaners. Let’s have a look at the methods…

Shampooing Method

This method is among the most effective and oldest methods to clean even the dirtiest carpets at your place.

A professional carpet cleaners start the process by pouring carpet-friendly cleaning solutions on your dirtiest carpets and then carefully brushing off the machine on the carpet.

Then the expert will leave the solution to dry on the carpet, when the solution will dry sufficiently and becomes brittle it can be automatically separated from your carpet fibers.

At this point, the professional remove the solution using a vacuum cleaner to get most dirt out of your carpet.

Hot Water Extraction Method Or Steam Cleaning Method

The hot water extraction method or steam cleaning method is an often-used process to clean even the dirtiest carpets out there. In this method, a machine forces steam or hot water into the dirtiest carpet. After that, the machine sucks it out together with all the dirt on your carpet.

Steam loosens debris and dirt from your carpet fibers as well as leaves your carpet warm to dry quickly. The water that’s inserted into your carpet using the pressure systems is intensely hot which causes the effective breakdown of the dirt stuck in your carpet.

The machines that professional uses here generally clear the dirt and moisture immediately. In case your carpet is soiled heavily then the use of a little detergent will help immensely as an additional measure. Using steam cleaning, professionals can’t only clean your dirtiest carpets but also kill bacteria and neutralize odors from your carpet.

Others Cleaning Methods

There are some other cleaning methods that you can follow to get the dirt out of your carpet. The below-mentioned methods will help you to keep dirt and debris away from your carpet and thus, you can help your carpet extend its lifespan. These methods are as follows…

Bonnet Cleaning Method

This technique is frequently jumbled with the dry carpet cleaning technique. However, there’s a slight difference between these two methods to clean the carpet out there.

The bonnet cleaning technique involves combining absorbent solutions along with carbonated water. This is then carefully spread over your dirty carpet areas. A circular bonnet or buffer with a spongy covering is then run over your carpet to clean all the dirt and debris.

While this technique is also commonly used, it doesn’t ease deep cleaning since it only washes one-third of the carpet surface even though leaving the grime settled deep into the central, behind.

However, this method can be used as an interim cleaning technique between intensive care and daily cleaning.

Dry Cleaning Method

This technique does not use any water or any other solution in the carpet cleaning procedure. The professional carpet cleaners generally sprinkle your carpet area using a spongy solution and then they spread the solution through your carpet area with a mechanized brush.

It dissolves dirt and debris from the fiber’s core which is sucked out of your carpet using a professional high control vacuum cleaner. With this technique, you don’t have to wait very long for your carpet to dry as well as it’s an effective carpet cleaning solution made of ordinary fibers.

BOTTOM LINE

A professional carpet cleaning service is necessary to increase the lifespan of your carpet and also to maintain the appearance of your carpet while keeping your home allergen and dirt free. This is especially significant in case you have toddlers and pets at your home. For their health safety, make sure your carpets are always neat and clean.

