As far as the environment is concerned, vaping comes with its fair share of pros. For instance, it does not contribute to the menace of millions of disposed cigarette butts that are non-biodegradable litter. Moreover, vaping does not contribute to tobacco growth or deforestation.

Vaping is not completely harmless. However, since vaping does not produce the toxin-laden smoke produced by combustible cigarettes. Vaping has a 100% none environmental impact. It will be productive to do whatever we can towards making our planet healthier while enjoying our e-liquid flavors. Below are some of the things we can towards making our environment eco-friendly.





1. Recycle your batteries

A majority of the batteries that we use in our vapes are rechargeable. This does not mean they are meant to last forever. The moment they reach their end of life, it’s highly advisable to discard them and replace them.

2. Reduce on single-use devices

In case you use your vape frequently, it’s advisable to use refillable vaping devices if you can. Most disposable e-cigarettes are closed pod devices. Pods come with lots of advantages, mostly for people who prefer nicotine salts to freebase nicotine. The best part is that the industry is currently undergoing evolution and nicotine salt e-liquids have been introduced ever since. Nicotine e-liquids can be applicable in refillable devices.

3. Reduce on carbon footprint

It’s best to purchase high-quality devices from well-known brands that have a reputable track record instead of buying cheap vapes that will increase your chances of making frequent replacements. A large percent of vape hardware is manufactured overseas, and buying quality kits guarantees that your vape will last for long. This means you won’t have to buy a new vape every three months. This will reduce the amount of carbon footprint significantly.

4. Buy local E-liquids

In your effort of becoming an eco-friendly vaper, you can opt t buy e-liquids made in the UK. This will help greatly in reducing air shipping and will contribute towards reducing carbon emissions. By buying high-quality e-liquids, you get to own vapes that adhere to the vaping laws, whether your preference is salt-based counterparts or regular e-liquids.

5. Dispose safely and recycle

Most people love getting a hold of things that need disposing of. However, there are times where you need to get rid of such stuff. You will have to dispose of your vape in an eco-friendly manner.

You can dispose of vapes in an environmentally friendly manner by emptying e-liquids into absorbent material like cat litter or sawdust. After doing so, dispose of it off into a compostable bag and get rid of it.

Regarding hardware, you can recycle compatible tanks. Moreover, you can even donate some old equipment that you have not been using for some time. When it comes to juice bottles, all the parts of the bottle are recyclable. From the outer box, lid to the bottles. Therefore, you can consider recycling by visiting some of the plastic recycling facilities.

6. Power saving

When using your vape, ensure you switch it to power saving mode when you are not using it. this will help save power and extend the lifespan of your battery. Ensure you power off your vape instead of leaving it on standby while doing your vape sessions. Moreover, while charging your e-cigarette device, ensure that it reaches full charge instead of leaving it charging for hours overnight.

This will help conserve the energy of your e-cigarette and promote its safety without having to risk over-charging it and straining the battery.

7. Rebuilding your coils

In an effort towards being an eco-friendly vaper, you can buy a device that allows you to rebuild the components of your vape instead of buying them premade. Instead of throwing out the whole premade oil, you can opt to replace the cotton and continue to enjoy your vaping. When the wire is worn out, you can cut the wire and design a new coil with a single piece of wire instead of purchasing a manufactured oil.

In a nutshell

Generally, vaping is still an eco-friendly and sustainable industry that not only reduces the effects of smoking health-wise but ecologically as well. Vaping has the power to do more as the number of vapers increases day in day out and this can be a good way of reaching out to vapers and educate them on being eco-friendly.

The increasing number of vapers has helped reduce the amount of cigarette butts being discarded daily. Vaping does not contribute to deforestation and environmental degradation brought about by the increasing number of tobacco.

