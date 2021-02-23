About Chris Lee:-

Chris Lee is a hardworking and intelligent guy. His aim in life is to serve the people and fulfill their demands as he is a down-to-earth man. He started his real estate business as a passion. He aims to serve its clients who really need the compartments, houses, and offices for themselves.

Chris Lee has enough knowledge about Real Estate; therefore, he is known as the Best Real estate Agent. He feels pride in serving others and its clients. He has market information, Intelligent, hardworking, and an honest person who will serve you professionally. Today, we are going to discuss how to be Best Real Estate Agent in Singapore, so let’s get started.

Work Experience:-

He has enough real estate experience as he worked in the Choa Chu Kang and woodlands so; therefore, he is helping many clients search for compartments, houses, plots, or even any sort of property in Singapore.

How to be the Best Real Estate Agent in Singapore?

If you are interested in becoming a best Real Estate Agent in Singapore, then you should keep in mind these points that are given below:-

Eligibility to be a property agent:-

The first thing that you should keep in mind before starting the real estate agency business is that you should have proper knowledge and information about the property.

There are few eligibility requirements by the CEA that you must be considered.

Your age must be above 21 years, and you should have permanent residence in Singapore for more than ten years.

Your qualification must be above o level, and 4 GCE passes.

It would help if you had to be clear the Real estate salesperson course and property agent course in good grades.

The CEA’s real estate salesperson course and its charges are about $650 -$800.

If you are Singapore’s residence, then this is an advantage for you to utilize your skills future credit up.

Property agents should be registered themselves for only one licensed real estate agent at one time.

All the property agent criteria should be strictly followed; no license will be an issue without the exam and even not have a quantification of O level or 4 GCE passes or any other equivalent.

Real Estate Agency setup: – Facts and Requirements

According to the REA act, it is considered that all real estate agencies, they may be private limited companies, partnerships, or even working in Singapore, should have licensed by the Real estate agencies council.

The first thing is that if you are interested in real estate work, then you have to register yourself with the CEA.

It should not be an estate agency or a key member that holds the money lender’s license.

The Real estate agencies must have to fulfill the proper criteria and have an acceptable professional indemnity insurance policy.

All the real estate agencies must have to issue the estate agents’ cards to all the members according to the CEA issues’ guidelines.

