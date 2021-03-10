If you own a Netgear WiFi router, then you might have come across the suggestion ‘update the firmware of your router for a better experience’ a number of times. Let’s say that you have considered the suggestion and tried updating the router’s firmware but failed, then what?

Ever thought about it? Probably not, or else you wouldn’t be loafing around this post. But, since you are here, let me guide you to fix this teeny tiny problem of yours. Continue reading.

What to Do When Netgear Router Firmware Update Fails

Restart Your Devices

This option is the first thing that you should do when you fail to perform a Netgear router firmware update. Restarting your WiFi router and the existing modem can help you fix the issue. The minute you realize that the firmware update of your router has failed, do not panic. Simply restart your WiFi devices and fix the problem immediately.

Once you are done rebooting your router and modem, log into your Netgear router by accessing routerlogin.net and go through the process of firmware updates again.

Does Your Device Consist Any Malicious Software?

Another major reason why you fail to update the firmware of your router is the existence of malicious software in your device. To get rid of this issue, make sure that you scan your device. Once you detect any malicious software or virus in your system, get the problem fixed without giving it a second thought.

Do You Have a Blazing Fast Internet Connection?



If you are really adamant to update the firmware of your WiFi router, it is important for you to have a strong internet connection. The reason being, one of the major factors leading to firmware update failure is a weak internet connection. Not only that, a weak internet connection will also lead to routerlogin issues. Thus, ensure that your internet speed is fast enough for Netgear router firmware update success.

Say NO to Background Activities

Usually while updating a technical device, people either start browsing the internet or play games in the background. Do not make the same mistake. While trying to update the firmware of your Netgear WiFi router, it is recommended that you don’t perform any background activities. This might cause unwanted interruption and result in router firmware update failure.

Note: Background activities include, opening another tab, playing games on your device, opening another window, etc.

Use the Latest Firmware Version to Update Your Router

The reason why your Netgear WiFi router needs to get updated to its latest version is to boost its overall performance. By updating your router with the latest firmware version, not only will it get equipped with extras features and it’ll also become more secure. Wouldn’t you want that? Of course, you would.

After keeping the aforementioned tips in mind, log into your router. Once the Netgear router setup wizard appears, check for any firmware updates. If they are available, click on the firmware update or router update option.

Are you still facing the Netgear router firmware update failure issue? Oops! Looks like there is something wrong with your router only. In this case, it is recommended that you perform a Netgear extender setup by accessing mywifiext.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

