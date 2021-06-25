Fashion brands are making the best use of customized services. They experienced an increased output by adopting personalized services to their clothing, footwear, or accessories. Hoodies are one of the sizzling collections of many fashion brands. They are much adored by the people irrespective of gender & age. Celebrities like Justin Beiber, Gigi Hadid, etc., are spotted many times in hoodies. They love flaunting their casual style by pairing up with cool hoodies. Personalized hoodies make sense to fashion brands as surely a profitable product.

Before you learn about how to choose the right personalized hoodies for your brand. Let’s have a look at popular hoodie trends. This might kick you with a better idea once you opt for the customized services.





In-Fashion Hoodies (2021)

➤Crewneck Sweatshirts

A pretty classic crewneck sweatshirt is a smart-wear style. It’s one of the favourite styles that many men still cherish. With the personalized hoodies in the UK, you have plentiful options to design the crewneck hoodies. Can go for screen-printing, patches, woven labels, embroidery, and much more.

➤Zip Hoodies

Of Course, zip hoodies have been a popular trend since the 90s. Fashion brands launch the zip-hoodies in vibrant colours that make them a perfect sport look. Neon shade hoodie is highly trending in 2021. Availing customized service can add subtle touches such as interior branded taping, private labels, etc.

➤Pullover Hoodies

Pullover hoodies are an ideal choice to have a phenomenal athletic look. Brands like Nike, Vans, Urban Outfitters, etc., introduced stylish yet comfy pullover hoodies.

➤Tie-Dye and Pigment-Dyed Hoodies

Tie-Dye and pigment dyed hoodies are setting the fashion standards high. They are generally made with delightful cotton or polyester blended fleece. Comes in several hues that can’t let your eyes off and deliver much comfort.

Tips to Get the Right Customized Hoodies

➤Research the Trend

You already make the right decision by opting for personalized hoodies. Now, the first step is to research the ongoing trend. Research your local market favourable choices for hoodies or global research if selling internationally.

➤ Match With Your Brand Tone

Once you know the trends of hoodies, before finalizing, analyze how it matches with your brand tone. For instance- Leavers hoodies offer customized services to the universities & college style hoodies. The brand offers different types of hoodies matching the brand objective. On the other hand, Nike offers hoodies by maintaining a sporty look. This makes your brand stand out.

➤Target Audience

Be careful about your target audience, whether you’re selling for kids, men or women. The type of hoodie can be the same, but the design, colours, and material might differ when targeting a specific audience.

➤Categorize the Objectives.

Hoodies can serve two purposes- one is a fashion & the other is practicality. Sports brands launch hoodies by keeping practicality on priority. For instance, they make sure the material is sweat-absorbent, allowing athletes to play comfortably and keep the minimal style. However, fashion brands like Zara focus on design & colour to make it a fashion piece. Now, it’s not like that the brand doesn’t focus on functionality, however it makes sure the fashion objective doesn’t get blurred.

Takeaway

These are some practical tips that help you to get the right customized hoodies and let your brand be distinctive from others. Moreover, in today’s era, personalized services help your brand to increase sales & brand awareness. So, why not go for customized services!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

