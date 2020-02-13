How to Increase Your Home’s Curb Appeal

When it comes to the design of a home, most people tend to solely keep their focus on interior aspects. While flooring, window dressings, and wall colors can all serve as impressive design focal points for your home, there might be an entirely uncharted world of design opportunities waiting for you literally outside your front door.

If you are ready to get started tackling the exterior look of your home, here are a few things that you can start with in order to get the ball rolling.

Fencing

Depending on the amount of space that you have to work with in the front of your house, it might be a good idea to install some fencing in order to clearly define the space. Fencing can also add a creative design focal point if you choose to go with an interesting material or layout.

A classic white picket fence might add some romantic nostalgia to your home. Another option for those looking to go with a more modern design is fencing made of horizontal panels. Selecting wood as your fencing material also gives you the ability to add in an extra pop of color.

House Color

Are the exteriors of your house looking a little worse for wear? Things like weather and natural wear and tear can leave the color of your house looking worn and faded. Depending on what type of siding your house has, this can be an easy fix that will leave your house looking fresh and updated.

Choosing the right color combination can be tricky since you have to take into account not only the main color of the walls but also any trim and shutters. Be sure to take your time when you make your selections as these will very likely stick with you for years to come.

If you aren’t ready to invest in an entirely new color palette just yet, consider giving your house a quick going-over with a power washer. Cleaning off some of the dirt and grim that has accumulated can work wonders for your home’s aesthetic.

Trees and Plants

If you have been ignoring the landscaping in the front of your house, you might be missing out on a major opportunity to drastically increase the curb appeal of your home. Even if you don’t have very much space in your front yard, there are still so many options available when it comes to the plants and trees that you choose to put in. If you find yourself intimidated by the idea of taking on the landscaping outside your house, consider hiring an experienced tree company to do the work for you.

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that there is a true science behind working with plants. Not only are there certain types of trees and plants that won’t grow in particular climates, but also because they are living things there is so much to consider when it comes to maintaining them.

