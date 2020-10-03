How to make Alkaline Water?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















If you have already heard of the famous alkaline bottled water then chances are that you are aware of its health benefits, the ones that are backed by scientific research of course. Alkaline water is becoming an increasingly famous beverage in the health industry. Diet trends and organic friendly products spin up every year and then fade out into the background as a new trend takes its place. Let’s just say that this year alkaline diets were the cover story and everyone wants to experience the physical impacts of it. However, before you dive into it you might want to make sure that you have consulted your physician on the matter and made sure that you are clear for this kind of diet giving your health conditions and other bodily factors.

People with chronic illnesses like cancer, etc. are strictly asked to prohibit alkaline diets as they will eliminate the important nutrients and chemicals that are essential for them. If you wanted to try the bottled alkaline water as part of your diet then you are probably aware of what a little PH change can do to the prices on branded items. Why spend all that money when you can make your own water. Here are a few tricks that might help you make your own alkaline water:

Method 1; Baking Soda:

This is one of the most popular ways to alkaline neutral drinking water. Baking soda will traditionally have a PH level of 9. A research conducted in the Canadian society of intestinal research suggested that you must add baking soda in the proportion of ½ teaspoon of baking soda in 125 ml or 4 fluid ounces of water so that you can relieve the temporary heartburn. The popular recipe for making alkaline water includes adding 1/8 tablespoons of baking soda in 8 ounces of neutral water. When you shake the mixture thoroughly and then keep it for a while you will have your alkaline water brands that are ready for drinking. However, you must make sure that your baking soda is added in proper amounts, adding huge amounts may have side effects if you continue the consume it.

Method 2; Lemon Juice:

This may come as a surprise but Lemon juice is a part of the alkaline diet. This juice may be highly acidic but when metabolized it is thought to produce basic by-products. Science has yet to prove the health benefits offered by this juice but it is claimed that the drinking lemon juice does increase urine PH. If lemon juice is your way to make alkaline water then the good news for you is that while concentrated lemon juice is not just not too safe to consume in large amounts but also awful taste-wise, diluted lemon juice is quite the opposite. It will serve to provide Vitamin C to your diet. Similar to the Baking soda effect you may add 1/8 tablespoons of lemon juice to 8 ounces of water, mix it thoroughly and leave it dilute.

Using PH drops:

Using Ph Drops is a popular method these days as more and more people flock to alkaline water for supposed health benefits. These are liquids or electrolytes that contain minerals and a higher PH. These liquids are highly alkaline so they come in small concentrated forms, if you have a bottle of PH drops then it is important that you properly add these drops to the neutral water since these single bottles or sachets are capable of making several glasses of alkaline water. This method of making the best alkaline water is much more famous than the previous two since it is more effective.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

