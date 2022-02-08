It’s inconsequential how much money you have to spend on a new sound system. Many different acronyms, formats and connections keep you from your aim of producing fantastic music with a surround sound system. Online research may be your first instinct, even though people urge you to engage with a local partner. If you’re having trouble sorting through the sea of misinformation out there, this article is here to assist.

SOUND SYSTEM: WHAT IS IT?

Source, amplification, and speakers have long been the pillars of a surround sound system. If you have one or more of these three, you can generate sound at home with minimal equipment. Streaming components like Sonos and services like Tidal and Spotify are examples of sources, such as turntables, computers, optical disc players such as CDs and BluRays, and *gasp* the Internet. An amplifier is a device that transforms the electrical signal generated by a source into a form that may be used to drive speakers. The acoustic energy produced by speakers is converted from the electrical energy produced by your source and amplifier. Each component must play a vital role for the system to work correctly.





Sound systems that combine all three components into a single unit are available, but they are outside the scope of this article.

First and foremost, begin with the source.

Which method do you use to choose these components? The first step is to answer the question, “How do you listen to music??”.” Have an extensive collection of vinyl, CDs, or iTunes? Is Tidal your primary method of accessing music online? For the most part, each of these formats has a component. Vinyl has a turntable, iTunes or Spotify a streamer, etc. The next step is to choose the source component based on your listening style.

At this point, “source first” truly begins to shine. You’ll notice a big difference in sound quality when using a high-quality component to replay your source material. If you spend a little more money on a high-quality turntable and DAC, you’ll get more enjoyment out of your amplifier and speakers. Achieving maximum performance from your amplifier and speakers is highly unlikely if the balance is off.

Components and their functions are outlined below. In addition, several of these sources are accessible in combination, which is a terrific way to save both time and space.

At 33 3/3 or 45 RPM, turntables play vinyl records in various sizes.

CD Player: a device that plays compact discs (CDs) (told you this was basic)

An analogue to digital converter, or DAC, links various electronic devices.

DAC: Digital-to-analog converter, which converts digital audio signals into analogue ones.

A computer has the same purpose as a streamer, except it is less portable and less powerful.

Connected wirelessly to a DAC: an iPhone, iPod, or similar portable device

Please don’t feel compelled to acquire every one of them. Some information is not relevant to you at all. Decide which one is essential to you, then put your money there. Things can and do change in the digital world. Investing in components with many bells and whistles may sound like a good idea at first, but they typically end up in the trash. It’s called “planned obsolescence,” and you’re not required to take part in it. Quality above quantity is great to work with. In the long term, you will be happy.

The second is speakers.

What the heck? Amplifiers have vanished from the scene. Don’t be alarmed.

Speakers are next insignificance in the hierarchy of importance. To get the most out of your system, you must choose the ideal set. If it’s too large, the sound will be bloated and overpowering in your space. If the speaker is too tiny, the sound will lack depth and vitality. It is when a reputable retailer comes in handy. They may give you advice based on their own experiences and even visit your house to check what works best for your situation.

Specifications seldom provide the whole picture. Even speakers with the same sensitivity, frequency response, and power management can produce vastly different tones. Instead, think about how you’ll put them to good use:

More lifelike sound and deeper bass are hallmarks of floor standing speakers. Even if bookshelf speakers aren’t as powerful, they may deliver a rich, pleasant sound in cramped quarters or areas with limited floor space.

Compact floor standing speakers or bookshelf speakers are ideal for rooms with a width of fewer than 10 feet. Midsize floor standing speakers or an additional subwoofer should be considered for rooms with a ceiling height of 10-15 feet. Adding a sub is a nice compromise, but it won’t be easy to replicate the sound of a more prominent speaker. Larger speakers are best suited for rooms with a depth greater than 15 feet.

Rather than listening in a specific area, you should search for speakers with a comprehensive ‘dispersion’ if you desire decent sound when standing or moving around. This type of speaker neither emphasises nor loses output in any particular area of the sound spectrum. After a few minutes of listening, carefully walk from left to right and then up and down if you’d want to see whether this is true for you. You’re most likely listening to a speaker with poor dispersion if you hear a shift in the frequency range in any direction. While sitting right in between the two speakers, this sound may provide a superb experience, but you’ll miss out on the rest of the event.

Drivers, crossovers, and cabinets make up most of a speaker’s overall construction, which is very standard.

One of the essential parts of a speaker is its driver (the cone, dome, or ribbon you see on its front). It may be where the rubber hits the road, to use an old expression. Low distortion is a sign of a great driver.

An essential part of a crossover is dividing a signal to reach the correct drivers and ensuring that all drivers work together.

The cabinet acts as a support framework for the drivers and provides them with an appropriate acoustic setting to carry out their responsibilities.

