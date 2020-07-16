HOW TO PLAY POKER

Before you get started playing any type of five-card poker, you’ll need to learn the ten basic ways to win; in order from lowest to highest, they are:

High card. Pair of cards – like two twos. Two pairs of cards – like two fives and two nines. Three of a kind – like three fours. Straight which is five cards in sequential order. For example, a player might have three, four, five, six and seven of any suit Flush which is when a player has five cards of the same suit in any order. For example, a player might have a two, seven, ten, Jack and Queen of Spades. Full house – which is when a player has a pair and a three of a kind. Four of a kind like all four aces. Straight flush – which is when you have five cards in sequential order of the same suit. For example, a player might have a five, six, seven, eight and nine of clubs. Royal flush which is a straight flush containing a ten, a Jack, Queen, King and Ace.

If two people have the same hand, the person with the higher cards wins. For example, if Daniel has a pair of threes and Maggie has a pair of tens; Maggie wins, because her pair is higher.

HOW TO PLAY TEXAS HOLD’EM

To play Texas hold’em, which is the most common type of Poker; you’ll first need to bet your ante which is your buy-in bet to play the round. The ante is usually a small bet like one dollar or five dollars and it’s decided by the table. Once everyone has their ante, the dealer will deal two cards to each player, you need to keep these cards secret from everyone else. Now every player will take a look at their cards and choose whether or not to bet. Whenever there’s a betting round you can either choose to fold which means not play in this round, check which means matching their bet, or raise which means adding more money to the betting pool. Players that are unwilling to check a bet have to fold and if everyone but one player folds, that player wins.

Once everyone has bet, the dealer will reveal three cards, these cards are known as the flop. When you see the flop, you need to start planning what hand you want to make while keeping in mind that there are still two more cards to be revealed. For example, you might want to aim for a flush which is when you have five cards of the same suit. After the flop, everyone has the chance to bet again before the dealer reveals the next card (the turn), and you can still bet again if you want to. Then the dealer will reveal the river – the last card. At this point, you’ll see a total of seven cards in your hands and five on the table. Now players will bet one last time, then everyone will reveal their hand. Your goal is to create the highest hand possible out of those seven cards even if it means only using one card from your hand and four cards from the table. The player with the best hand wins.

