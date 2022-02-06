More often than not, substance abuse is just a way to cope with problems, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. It’s a way to escape reality and get a sense that things can be better than we think they actually are.

Substance abuse can take many forms, such as tobacco abuse, alcohol abuse, or drugs consumption. It can also be a combination of different substances, such as alcohol and painkillers.





When you are on your road to recovery, it’s paramount to prioritize your needs and well-being and practice self-care.

Here are some tips that can help.

Why Is Self-Care Important?

Creating a self-care routine can help you recover from substance abuse as you learn to appreciate your environment, mind, and body more. Having a solid self-care routine is actually an important part of the process of rehab.

Substituting an addictive habit that affects you with healthier activities gives you the motivation to stay on track, get back on it, and get a new sense of self-value that allows you to break free from what is harming you.

Self-care practices include:

Healthy Eating Habits

This is not about eating only the foods that are labeled as healthy. It’s also about understanding what works for your body on an individual level, what is good for you, and what not. It is a way to detox the body and give it important nutrients.

Find Activities That Make You Feel Joy

Everyone is different, and until you find those things that work for you, there is an experimental phase. You can try new things and just by doing that you can get out of the mental loop that keeps you stuck in addiction.

Sleep

Sleep is crucial for addiction recovery. Resting not only the body but also the mind is knowing that you are on your way to better mental and physical health, strengthening your abilities to make better decisions.

Get Professional Help

Talking to a therapist is one action you can take to understand better where the addiction is coming from and find inner resources that help in the process. Seeing a therapist creates a safe place within and the journey of self-discovery is part of a self-care routine that ultimately leads to better and healthier choices.

Exercise

Any type of physical movement helps reduce stress, whether it’s walking, dancing, yoga, gym, hiking, and so on. Movement in nature has been linked to improved mood and relaxation, so if it’s possible to combine them, even better.

It’s Not Too Late to Get Help!

Each rehab process is different, and each person needs to find what works for them, within the guidelines of the program they need to follow. Self-care, of any kind, is a key to a better transition in life, as it can help you find the inner resources necessary to complete this journey.

Call Rehab South Africa today for more information.

Visit Rehab Cape Town today for more advice on our treatment services.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

