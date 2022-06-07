Whatever you drive, you are responsible for making sure it is roadworthy, and one of the most important things to consider is the tires. Tire tread wears down as you drive, reducing your vehicle’s grip on the road. This can have a dramatic effect on your stopping distance, making it harder for you to avoid obstacles and react in an emergency. It can also make driving in inclement weather more difficult and therefore more dangerous.

Unfortunately for many, keeping your tires in good condition can be the most expensive part of owning a vehicle. It shouldn’t be something you have to scrimp on, but new sets of tires can cost over $1000 and that can cause issues when it comes as an unexpected cost.





However, there are ways to pay less for your tires without compromising on their quality or your safety. Here are our top tips for getting the best deals.

Shop Online

As with most things nowadays, there’s a thriving online tire marketplace with competitive prices. You can browse hundreds of different options from all available brands and compare your different options quickly and easily. There won’t be any salesmen trying to convince you to take a particular option so you don’t have to worry about being influenced into something you can’t afford or don’t need.

Once you’ve purchased your tires online they will be delivered to your local garage and fitted there. Make sure you check whether the fitting and balancing costs are included in the price already, as if they aren’t you will have to pay extra, and your bargain prices may not seem so good after all.

Don’t Automatically go for Name Brands

There are several well-known tire manufacturers who charge high prices because they are well known, but you can often find similar quality tires from other manufacturers for much less. Instead of looking at the name on the tire, compare the speed rating, load index, and treadwear rating to make sure they meet your needs.

You can also use the internet to search for reviews of different tire brands. This will help you to make sure that the ones you buy are a good quality and wear well.

Financing Options

If you need a new set of tires but can’t make the payment upfront, it can be worth looking at other options. This could be a fixed month payment over a set term or delaying the payment by using a credit card. Even if you have bad credit there will be affordable options for you. Avoid tire rental schemes though, you will end up paying much more than you need to and might even find yourself needing replacements before the bill is settled.

Maintain Your Tires Properly

Another way to save on new tires is to make sure you have to buy them less often. Looking after your tires can help prolong their life and keep you on the road for longer.

Check your tire pressure regularly. If it’s too high or too low, it will affect how the tire trim wears and can cause uneven erosion.

Rotate your tires so they have a chance to wear in different places. Changing where the tire is on your vehicle will help you get the most out of everyone and mean you won’t need a new set so often.

Check tire alignment as any errors here can also cause uneven wear. If you have one tire which is slightly off it will be wearing the tread at an unusual angle, and this will mean you won’t be able to use it for rotation.

In Conclusion

The more you know about your tires, the better equipped you’ll be able to get the best deal. Make sure you only buy exactly what you need by looking online first and reading reviews and remember that aftercare is important too.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...