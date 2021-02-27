Blast rooms are critical part of an industrial coatings business. The main reason someone can install a blast room is to recover and recycle their abrasive. This helps to reduce the process from becoming too costly and wasteful. Inside this room, you can control dust properly using ventilation. Further, good lighting in the room allows operators to see clearly and produce quality work and work uninterruptedly throughout the year from weather conditions, dew, and many more.

To ensure that you have high production and low maintenance blast rooms, it is important that you select the correct blast room equipment that you will use for the powder or paint coating process. There are certain factors you will need to consider. Here are some considerations to keep in mind when crafting the perfect blast room.

The blast room enclosure

One of the first things you need to put into consideration before you decide to purchase a blast room is what kind of blasting enclosure your company will need. The majority of blast rooms feature a squire roof design, which allows enough space for movement during operation work, along with some easier loading and offloading equipment with some improved lighting system. Also, it is important to remember that if you want a room with thicker walls that have rubber shielding, the more expensive the room will become. Suppose you are considering hip roof designs, which are less expensive. In that case, they will not guarantee you the combined durability and usability that you will need for a good blast room enclosure.

Choose an appropriate size

It is also important to make sure that the blast room you want is of the correct size. This will ensure that all your equipment for use and your operators have plenty of room for smooth and efficient working. For instance, if you normally carry out blasting using tall parts, you can ensure that the room is designed in such a way that it may suit your operation work perfectly.

Consider upgrading the enclosure.

There are several features and upgrades that you can choose from that will give you good. Operation and productivity. For instance, many blast rooms usually contain a conventional swinging door. You can get other options, such as perforated doors, which have adjustable splash shields that will contain blast media.

Material handling

Careful planning is also required in regard to the means of how the handling of items that will be blasted inside and outside the blasting room. The rooms are best made using mild steel plate walls ceilings .a lighter plate is suitable for use on the ceiling. It would be best to erect the room in a shed or a workshop as it will help in weatherproofing. This will mean that the blast pot and abrasive separator are placed outside the weather.

Construction materials

Most states prohibit using certain types of construction materials such as sheet roofs, walling steel, rubber, and masonry. It is important to find out the prohibited materials to use in your city and avoid using them not to face fines and penalties.

