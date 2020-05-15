How to Take Proper Care of Your Luxury Kitchen

Kitchen being the heart of the house, it’s one of the busiest rooms in your home. Whether you like to cook or not, having a luxury kitchen is always nice. When it comes to taking care of the kitchen, we usually think of washing the dishes, cleaning the cabinets and throwing away the stale food leftovers.

What we occasionally forget are the big home appliances that cost a lot of money. We don’t have to spend a fortune on them every time they break. By taking proper care of the kitchen, our appliances and the kitchen all together will have a longer “life span”.

1. Sink cleaning

The sink is one of the kitchen elements that takes on the burden of the entire kitchen. From washing the hands and dishes to raw food remains, a sink is easily one of the dirtiest things in that area of the house. To properly take care of it, we must clean it daily.

Imagine a luxurious kitchen with a horrible smell coming from it. How to get rid of that smell? Start by removing food waste from the drain. Don’t let the debris get wet and soggy. Alongside with that, leaving plates in the sink overnight can cause horrendous smell in the morning. So, it’s advisable to wash the dishes straight after the use.

2. Get rid of the bad smell from your garbage disposal

Garbage disposal is very useful, but very tricky house appliance to maintain. It’s meant to shred food leftovers and only that. This means that you should avoid putting large objects, bones, oils and especially your hands in this device.

To take care of the garbage disposal, use the natural cleaner made of dish soap and citrus fruits. Firstly, fill the sink with warm soapy water, then flush it in the disposal. After that cut orange or a lemon in half and turn on the garbage disposal until both halves disappear in it. That will clean the garbage disposal and get rid of the bad smell.

3. Fix the kitchen cabinets

Even though they don’t seem as important, kitchen cabinets are an essential part of the kitchen aesthetic and main storage place of the cutlery and plates. If they are squeaky and loudly bump whenever you use them, not only can that be annoying, but also it can ruin the whole “feeling” of the luxury kitchen.

That’s why fixing the kitchen cabinets is crucial for the maintenance of your kitchen. Consider painting them from time to time. There’s nothing better than refreshing a chipped paint or trying out something completely new. Who knows, maybe the new colour suits your kitchen better.

4. Scraping oven and burners

Most modern cookers, instead of traditional burners have an induction hob that is much easier for maintenance and cleaning. With one wipe, using a cloth and cleaning substance, the top of your cooker is clean. When it comes to cleaning an oven, things can get a little more complicated.

High temperatures in the oven may cause smoke and can burn old food to ashes. That’s why cleaning it regularly can prevent the deposition of ashes at the bottom, which can sometimes cause the oven to stop working. To properly clean the oven, firstly, make sure it’s dry and cool.

5. Fridge maintenance

If the kitchen is the heart of the house, then the fridge is the centre of the kitchen. It’s the main and most important home appliance in your household. It keeps your groceries fresh and safe to eat. Since the fridge is constantly running, its parts, such as a cooler, can break quite often. If that unfortunate event happens, you’ll need to replace the part with an adequate spare.

For example, if you have an Electrolux fridge, you’ll need Electrolux spares to keep it running. Once your spare part arrives at your door, you can contact a handyman that will replace the damaged or broken part for you. This is the best and safest way to take care of your fridge.

6. Keeping the coffee maker clean

Besides the fridge, a coffee maker is one of the most used appliances in your kitchen. Who doesn’t love a cup of good coffee in the morning? Since we use the coffee maker so much, various germs and bacteria settle in the unwashed pot.

After each coffee round, wash the coffee maker. A simple rinse isn’t enough as the coffee grounds can stick to the bottom of it. To properly wash this device, make a mixture of one-third vinegar and two-thirds water, run the coffee machine and simply flush the liquid after that.

Conclusion

Taking care of your luxury kitchen is an essential part of its maintenance. Cleaning the surfaces and devices, replacing the broken parts, and fixing the appliances can keep your kitchen functional for a long time. So, don’t be lazy, and think about the future of your beautiful kitchen.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

