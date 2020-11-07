How to watch West Virginia vs. Texas football on TV, live stream

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















West Virginia vs. #22 Texas: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The West Virginia Mountaineers will travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon from Texas Memorial Stadium in Big 12 action.

West Virginia comes into this matchup going 3-1 in their last four games while Texas is coming off a big 41-34 overtime win against #6 ranked Oklahoma State last weekend. That should give the Longhorns some confidence that they can beat anybody any given Saturday.

This should make for a fun, high scoring affair today, you won’t want to miss it! Here is everything you need to know to stream the game tonight.

West Virginia vs. #22 Texas

When: Saturday, November 7

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Prediction: Texas played very well last weekend and put up a statement game against OSU. This team doesn’t give up and can sure put up a lot of points, I’m sticking with the Longhorns by a touchdown in this matchup.

Who’s Playing

West Virginia @ No. 22 Texas

Current Records: West Virginia 4-2; Texas 4-2

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 clash at noon ET Nov. 7 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Texas struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 44.33 points per game.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Longhorns ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 41-34 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas’ victory was all the more impressive since Oklahoma State was averaging only 12 points allowed on the season. No one had a standout game offensively for Texas, but they got scores from a handful of players including RB Keaontay Ingram, WR Brennan Eagles, and WR Joshua Moore.

Texas’ defense was a presence, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of DB Jalen Green with 12:18 remaining in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, West Virginia ran circles around the Kansas State Wildcats last week, and the extra yardage (485 yards vs. 225 yards) paid off. The Mountaineers were the clear victors by a 37-10 margin over K-State. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point West Virginia had established a 34-10 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Leddie Brown, who rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 24 carries, and QB Jarret Doege, who passed for two TDs and 301 yards on 34 attempts.

Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-2. We’ll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Texas and the Mountaineers clash.

Odds

The Longhorns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Longhorns slightly, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Watch Texas vs. West Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time.

