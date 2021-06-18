If you are looking forward to immigrating to Canada for varying purposes, the first thing you should look for is an immigration consultant. Finding an immigration consultant to help with your immigration or family sponsorship can be a daunting task. It is crucial that you pin on a reliable consultant because the process needs expertise. The immigration market has also seen innumerable fraud cases. To avoid such cases, ensure that you do a background check of the consultants. Finding the best consultants in Dubai can also increase the chances of application acceptance on the first attempt. This blog will guide you to how you can do a complete background check of the consultant.

We have listed down a few important questions that you must ask from an immigration consultant before moving forward with the process. Know that there’s nothing to hesitate about while asking these questions. It is about your future, and you are paying the consultant for their job. Take a look at these questions below to find the best immigration consultants in Dubai for Canada.





1. Are you registered with a verified license?

Every country has a licensing system that ensures the safety of immigration clients. Make sure that the consultant you are dealing with is registered with the licensing body of your country. Some consultants even claim that they have a tie-up with the registered agents in the foreign country. If your consultant assures of their registration, ask for the license registration number. The tie-ups are also mentioned on the government website. You can check with the local embassy to ensure if your consultant is registered with them. Know that they must have a registration number when you are dealing with an agent; else, they will file your immigration case under your name. It means you are filling the application yourself, and there is no role of the agent.

The best consultants for Canadian immigration in Abu Dhabi will have their registration numbers. If they are non-registered, they can mislead or misguide you.

2. Can I directly contact the registered agent?

If you are dealing with an agent to represent your case, you have all rights to talk to that agent directly to avoid any confusion. You are paying this agent to represent your case, and hence you can ask him to keep you in light of every information. In any case, your agent refuses to get you in touch with the registered consultant; it is better to discontinue the process with the agent. The best immigration consultants in Dubai would never make excuses to provide you with the registered consultant’s contact.

3. Which immigration program suits me the best and why?

Before moving on with the contract, your consultant should be able to determine the best immigration program for you. The best immigration consultants in Dubai for Canada have years of experience dealing with various clients, and they can determine the best-suited programs for each applicant. Take a step back from the consultants who only have one program to prescribe and do not have any satisfactory explanation to your question. They should also be able to explain why the particular program will be the best option.

Reach out to the best consultants in Dubai by asking these questions. You can also ask any other questions you have in mind, such as related to your parents’ immigration or chances of acceptance, etc. Proceed only if you are satisfied with the answers of the consultant.

