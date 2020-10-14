Interviews and Features: Why Chinese-Born Music Composer Hing Zhe Lee, A Prodigy In The Making

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Talented, driven and gifted, Hing Zhe Lee is a Chinese singer, musician, and composer who came from Malaysia to Los Angeles to take the next step in his career. In the City of Angels, he has collaborated with some of the top artists in music such as songwriters who have worked with the likes of Gloria Estefan, Ariana Grande, and Britney Spears, and also the music supervisor of the hit series “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead.”

That’s why he became the new Chinese artists to watch!

During quarantine, he is dedicated to composing themes for films and TV shows. Most of the time he is collaborating with other musicians via Zoom to compose new material every day. One of those creations will be coming out very soon in all platforms.

The name of the single is “Heaven”. Hing Zhe wrote it in honor of his best friend Marcus Choo who passed away three years ago due to suicide. Marcus had been undergoing depression and tried taking his life multiple times. Hing Zhe met Marcus when they were 7 years old.

One day, while he was already living in the U.S., he got a call from a friend in common telling him that their dear friend Marcus had taken his own life in the middle of the night.

Hing Zhe was completely devastated, “I collapsed and couldn’t function for a few days because I couldn’t stop crying. I felt regret that I couldn’t be there to help him in his time of need” Lee says.

Hing focuses in Rock and Metal music but his striking talent doesn’t stop him there, many times Hing Zhe Lee is hired to compose ballads or pop music. And the best part: this Chinese prodigy also likes playing Latin pop-rock like Juanes and Maná.

When on stage he creates a special energy within the audience.

Follow him on Instagram: @thekinghing

