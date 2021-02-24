The Dallas Cowboys claim that Dak Prescott is the future. The window is open for the Dallas to put the franchise tag. If this was to happen, the franchise tag must be applied before March 9th – the official deadline. The Dallas Cowboys are in a very bad situation currently. Not only are the Cowboys unable to afford the franchise tag for Dak, but the Cowboys also can’t afford to sign him long-term.

What does that mean exactly? The Dallas Cowboys will have to restructure some contracts. Zack Martin, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper being restructured would help, but the cash movement definitely won’t stop there. The Dallas Cowboys could also cut “big names” like Jaylon Smith. Some cap room would be freed up, but then a replacement would need to be found for any cap casualties.

Mike Fisher goes over many possible outcomes and situations for Dak Prescott. Salary cap questions are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the relationship between Prescott and the Cowboys.Fisher also has mentioned that Todd France (agent to Prescott) was in the process of joining a new agency. Could the delay in negations have happened because France wanted to prove himself with his new group?

Do the Cowboys really want Dak Prescott? With this in mind, do the benefits of keeping the young player on the roster outweigh the negatives of keeping him? Is Dak Prescott the future?

Pros To Keeping Dak Prescott

Dak and the Cowboys really do make a great match. An agile quarterback with a fairly decent arm, Dallas would benefit from his playmaking ability. In the past, the Cowboys have seen him use his feet to get out of some sticky situations. More than that, he can also throw his way out of troublesome situations.

Prescott also has the ability to “rally the troops”. In the face of adversity, the team follows where he leads. On the management side of things, he is still young. Signing a long- term contract now would not be as costly as it would when/if he finds himself and helps the team win the “big game”. Durability and reliability are also big for this relationship.

Cons To Keeping Prescott

There are no absolute guarantees that Dak Prescott is the answer to all the Cowboys’ questions. If we are being honest, there aren’t any guarantees that Dak can help the team win the big game. Confidence to make appropriate decisions lacks on some occasions. Keeping the young gunslinger could keep him from a more promising future.

From the outside looking in, it seems as though the Prescott/Cowboys tug of war is over money and length. Management has said that the young player is the future – even going as far as to call him family. It’s unclear if the Dallas Cowboys should move on from Prescott. If the two sides don’t learn to compromise, the Cowboys could be forced to move on in the future.

To quote a saying that has been around for ages: Pride goeth before the fall. If each side can’t compromise, they both won’t be seeing much of each other in the future – unless it’s on opposite sidelines.

