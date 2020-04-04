JJSPY Review: Powerful Phone Monitoring App for Parental Control

With the use of the internet, smartphones are not safe for kids anymore. If you want to keep your kids away from any kind of online trouble, you must monitor their online activity. If your kid is new to the internet world, he can easily fall victim to wrong sites and bad community. You must have an advanced parental control app on your kid’s mobile or tablet for his safety.

Benefits of Parental Control Apps

Many parents are using parental control apps for the safety of their kids. Your kids are innocent you can never compromise on their safety and security. The parental control app can take care of your kid in many ways like you can control their time spent on the device or you can limit access to specific websites too.

Here are some amazing benefits of using parental control apps for smartphones:

Limit Access to Harmful Websites

You can restrict or block some specific websites on your kid’s smartphone with the help of these parental control apps.

View Online Activity

If you think that your kid is involved in some kind of wrong activities, you can use parental control apps to view and monitor their activity on smartphones.

Track kid’s Location

If you are worried about your kid getting lost, you don’t need to worry anymore as parental control apps can help you track your kid’s exact location.

JJSPY- Best Parental Control App

JJSPY is one of the best parental control app that is being used by millions of users all over the world and most of the users are parents and employers. JJSPY provides full control to parents and can monitor or control a kid’s activity on smartphones and browsers.

What is JJSPY?

JJSPY is an advanced stealth application software that you can use to access someone’s smartphone remotely. You can see what application is being used on the victim’s phone and real-time access to the screen of the victim’s phone. The application comes with two modules:

App for the target phone

Dashboard to monitor the activity of the victim

You can access and control everything on the victim phone remotely and the target will never know about JJSPY as it works in 100% stealth mode.

Features of JJSPY for Parental Control

Here are some unique and useful features of JJSPY app that all parents want from any parental control app. The amazing features make JJSPY one of the best parental control apps in 2019.

Live Screen

You can see what the user is doing right now by using this feature. You can get real-time screen monitoring with JJSPY.

Turn on Microphone

If you want to listen to the voices around the target, you can secretly turn on the microphone remotely with JJSPY.

Turn on Camera

This is the unique feature in JJSPY that is found nowhere else. You can turn on the target camera to see the surroundings of the victim.

Take Screenshots

You can take a screenshot anytime remotely with JJSPY.

